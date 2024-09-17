Threatening with submissions on bottom vs. control on top; control shouldn’t get the win

koa pomaikai
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 191
- Reaction score
- 494
I’ve never understood why control on top always seems to get the round over someone attempting subs on bottom.
Valentina vs Grasso, I thought Grasso’s sub attempts won her some of those rounds as Valentina was mainly controlling with some minor damage.
However, seems to always go to the top guy.
Control on top over subs on bottom?
Valentina vs Grasso, I thought Grasso’s sub attempts won her some of those rounds as Valentina was mainly controlling with some minor damage.
However, seems to always go to the top guy.
Control on top over subs on bottom?