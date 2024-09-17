Threatening with submissions on bottom vs. control on top; control shouldn’t get the win

I’ve never understood why control on top always seems to get the round over someone attempting subs on bottom.

Valentina vs Grasso, I thought Grasso’s sub attempts won her some of those rounds as Valentina was mainly controlling with some minor damage.

However, seems to always go to the top guy.

Control on top over subs on bottom?
 
Really, only strikes, slams and sub attempts that might cause damage like arm/leglocks and cranks should score points.
 
ticho123 said:
Really, only strikes, slams and sub attempts that might cause damage like arm/leglocks and cranks should score points.
Agreed that going for chokes that dont get the submission can just be holding alot of the time.

Val said it wasnt tight, and she didnt submit so you can take her word for it.
 
The sub attempts need to be legit and despite Rogan creaming his pants every attempt Alexa had one decent guillotine attempt, the rest were never even close, just wasting energy instead of standing up.
 
