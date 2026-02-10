Thread for lonely f******

You can turn it around at any time my man. I know you don't think you can right now, but you can.



Don't worry about women right now, that's the prize at the end of the tunnel (that's debatable lol) Focus on quitting the booze (it's life changing) and really finding some kind of job that brings you a bit of joy. Get your ass to the gym 5 days a week and stay BUSY through your days as best as possible to keep your mind off the alcohol. When you feel an urge coming on, turn that into a light jog or walk, get your mind on something else.



Focus on you and you alone, bringing yourself into optimal mental and physical shape. Get angry. Be angry with yourself for letting yourself go and know that you can fix it. Happens to many people, you're not a failure. You can sit around complaining about it being a touch racket, or you can carve out your own happiness and purpose.



If you stick to it for a couple of months you'll find that you're no longer thinking about it and a healthier routine has enveloped your life, ideally shifting your brain patterns into more positive directions.



Once you're reclaiming your ownership of life, look for somebody to share and experience it with.