Thread for lonely f******

AngryWeasel

AngryWeasel

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 22, 2016
Messages
2,540
Reaction score
2,491
Basically the title. I'm alone drinking wine, being a mess. If anyone want to talk, is lonely or want to do a bit of manly social work or just shoot the shit, whatever the topic, come in here
 
just-one-glass.gif
 
Are you drunk stumbling through you own place with your pants around your ankles, breaking everything in sight?

What's got you down Shermano? Why lonely? What is it you're after in life?
 
Remember, tomorrow is always a new day. Hope you are able to make some changes in your life that you might be in need of. Also, try not to drink too much.
<BakerNo>
 
Natural Order said:
Are you drunk stumbling through you own place with your pants around your ankles, breaking everything in sight?

What's got you down Shermano? Why lonely? What is it you're after in life?
I have my pants on, commando style.

Don't move much, just drinking and smoking watching tv by the fireplace. Animals documentaries.

I'm a fuckup. 40 years, alcoholic, no career, no woman. Bad spiral.
 
AngryWeasel said:
I'm a fuckup. 40 years, alcoholic, no career, no woman. Bad spiral.
i'm sure the alcohol is related to the latter, but ween off of it and start building a career. i know you probably don't feel motivated from the lack of women either but that can always come once you regain stable footing.

dropping the drinking and getting a job is the most important thing right now. are you looking to build up your skills?
 
AngryWeasel said:
Basically the title. I'm alone drinking wine, being a mess. If anyone want to talk, is lonely or want to do a bit of manly social work or just shoot the shit, whatever the topic, come in here
Sorry to hear sherbro. Have you thought of going out and doing some group activities? Sports or hobbies like yoga etc are great to meet people if you're lonely.

Drinking alone is not good for you...
 
Pittie Petey said:
You should change your name to Friendly Ferret, might attract more friends that way
Lol you are right, I was litterally thinking about it yesterday.

Story of my pseudo : I had a half domesticated marten as a teen for one year.
Martes foina. Une fouine. But the anglo world doesnt seem to have them and I couldnt find the equivalent, the next thing was foina foina (or martes martes, don't remember) the pine marten.

So basically i told myself fuck it, all mustelids are cool, the weasel is quite fun and I tend to post drunk angry ...

Didn't know at the time the connotations about the weasel in anglo world.

My av is litteraly a martes foina, une fouine.
 
AngryWeasel said:
I have my pants on, commando style.

Don't move much, just drinking and smoking watching tv by the fireplace. Animals documentaries.

I'm a fuckup. 40 years, alcoholic, no career, no woman. Bad spiral.
You can turn it around at any time my man. I know you don't think you can right now, but you can.

Don't worry about women right now, that's the prize at the end of the tunnel (that's debatable lol) Focus on quitting the booze (it's life changing) and really finding some kind of job that brings you a bit of joy. Get your ass to the gym 5 days a week and stay BUSY through your days as best as possible to keep your mind off the alcohol. When you feel an urge coming on, turn that into a light jog or walk, get your mind on something else.

Focus on you and you alone, bringing yourself into optimal mental and physical shape. Get angry. Be angry with yourself for letting yourself go and know that you can fix it. Happens to many people, you're not a failure. You can sit around complaining about it being a touch racket, or you can carve out your own happiness and purpose.

If you stick to it for a couple of months you'll find that you're no longer thinking about it and a healthier routine has enveloped your life, ideally shifting your brain patterns into more positive directions.

Once you're reclaiming your ownership of life, look for somebody to share and experience it with.
 
Fortune favors the bold isnt just a bad tattoo

You gotta want shit.. make shit happen... nothing comes free...
 
AngryWeasel said:
Basically the title. I'm alone drinking wine, being a mess. If anyone want to talk, is lonely or want to do a bit of manly social work or just shoot the shit, whatever the topic, come in here
Go to a bar with a hot bartender bruh.
It's better to be sad alone
 
Natural Order said:
You can turn it around at any time my man. I know you don't think you can right now, but you can.

Don't worry about women right now, that's the prize at the end of the tunnel (that's debatable lol) Focus on quitting the booze (it's life changing) and really finding some kind of job that brings you a bit of joy. Get your ass to the gym 5 days a week and stay BUSY through your days as best as possible to keep your mind off the alcohol. When you feel an urge coming on, turn that into a light jog or walk, get your mind on something else.

Focus on you and you alone, bringing yourself into optimal mental and physical shape. Get angry. Be angry with yourself for letting yourself go and know that you can fix it. Happens to many people, you're not a failure. You can sit around complaining about it being a touch racket, or you can carve out your own happiness and purpose.

If you stick to it for a couple of months you'll find that you're no longer thinking about it and a healthier routine has enveloped your life, ideally shifting your brain patterns into more positive directions.

Once you're reclaiming your ownership of life, look for somebody to share and experience it with.
You were spot on on much things and thanks for the reply.

But I do the double deal : alcool and benzos. Since at least 10 years. My few pals are alcoholics or crackheads, my social circle is fucked.

But I go in rehab in a month and half and hope to turn that around.

Good advices about work, I'll think about it.
And getting back in shape idem, you are on spot. At one time in my life I did 300 diverse pushups a day, now I barely move and am out of breath, this isn't sustainable ....
 
Here's a classic tune to lonliness, it's a start in helping ya to chill, Best of Luck Sherbro.


Pittie Petey said:
You should change your name to Friendly Ferret, might attract more friends that way
That's an awesome idea, those interested in Angry Weaselly stuff may not be entirely positive M8s.
 
