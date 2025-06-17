Thousands of dollars to replace a headlight on a new car

I was talking to someone online while gaming and we were talking about cars and he just sent his car, I think it was a GM, to the dealership to get the headlight replaced. The car is less than 2 years old and the headlight is already burnt. The car is still under warranty, but he told me that if it wasn't, it would have cost him thousands of dollars out of pocket.



He said they had to take some stuff out in order to just get to it to replace the headlight bulb assembly ( cant just replace the bulb, has to be the entire assembly ) but also when putting everything back on, all the sensors and radars and shit have to be recalibrated which can only be done at the dealership



and they told him even if he knew how to do it himself it would throw the check engine light on and he woudlnt be able to pass smog check and reregister his car with the DMV because it has to be calibrated with special equipment