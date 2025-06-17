Thousands of dollars to replace a headlight on a new car

I was talking to someone online while gaming and we were talking about cars and he just sent his car, I think it was a GM, to the dealership to get the headlight replaced. The car is less than 2 years old and the headlight is already burnt. The car is still under warranty, but he told me that if it wasn't, it would have cost him thousands of dollars out of pocket.

He said they had to take some stuff out in order to just get to it to replace the headlight bulb assembly ( cant just replace the bulb, has to be the entire assembly ) but also when putting everything back on, all the sensors and radars and shit have to be recalibrated which can only be done at the dealership

and they told him even if he knew how to do it himself it would throw the check engine light on and he woudlnt be able to pass smog check and reregister his car with the DMV because it has to be calibrated with special equipment
 
That's why they call dealership "stealership"

The last part sounds BS. That guy could just find any local mechanic and reset the check engine light
 
Bollocks is what I say to that.

This is the dealership making excuses do they can rip a motorist off.

Happens globally every day :
1. Man brings car to dealership as Theres a funny noise or some issue.
2. Dealership says we will check it out and let you know.
3. Dealership rings man and says it needs new suspension / new brakes/ new steering rack / new shocks / new CPU /new clutch (Europe!), new auto transmission (USA!), blah blah blah and it'll be 3,472dollars /Euros (plus tax) SIR, and if you don't say yes to these fixes your car will be very dangerous and you and your pretty wife and cute kid may die when it crashes because you were were a real cheap ass SIR, got that?

Legalized theft 90% of the time.

I had a Mk.2 1.8ltr VW Golf for many years.....did almost everything myself. Not hard, just buy right parts and fix them on. No stupid ass excessive labor fees.
I admit modern cars are far far more complex than the 1980s mk2 Golf though. Golden age of motorist was 60s /70s /80s / 90s.

Now cars are 5 fucking computers connected together and, oh yes, 4 wheels bolted on.
 
I don't know about a grand but changing the headlights on gm products in my experience is not a fun job and requires a bit of work. My colerado isn't as bad as my grand prix where you had to take all kinds of shit out but still what happened to pop the cover and pop it in
 
My Spot said:
I remember about 15 years ago seeing someone's car in a Walmart parking lot in FL where one of their headlights was a big flashlight stuck to the car with lots of duct tape. If it works, it works.

Click to expand...
It works technically but it'll be hard to pass an inspection when its time to update your license plates.
 
They make everything harder .. my fucking battery has a computer on it now .. they wanted me to go to dealer but I changed it anyways
 
