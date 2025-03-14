  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest cleared for climate summit highway in Brazil

www.bbc.com

Amazon rainforest cut down to build highway for COP climate summit

The infrastructure required to host COP30 in Belém is undermining the cause, campaigners say.
www.foxnews.com

Thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest cleared for climate summit highway in Brazil

A BBC report found on Wednesday that tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazonian rainforest are being cleared ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.
nypost.com

Massive stretch of Amazon rainforest destroyed for upcoming COP30 climate summit’s 4-lane highway: ‘This is a loss’

The eight-mile stretch of new highway has gouged a deep gash through a large swath of Amazon rainforest just in time for world leaders to convene to discuss how much they care about the Amazon rain…
You can't make this stuff up. I think we can all agree if this is completely true then it is as equally idiotic as it sounds...
 
It's definitely true, and an extremely Brazilian way of treating the environment.
 
About as funny as having that climate change convention(maybe it's the same one) in Saudi Arabia.

Hey climate alarmists, they are openly laughing at your useful idiocy, and you get your information from them. Feel stupid yet?
 
HereticBD said:
About as funny as having that climate change convention(maybe it's the same one) in Saudi Arabia.

Hey climate alarmists, they are openly laughing at your useful idiocy, and you get your information from them. Feel stupid yet?
Just be a environmentalist in general. People using climate scepticism as an excuse to shit on the environment in general is going to destroy the planet for our children.
 
I'd bet these plans were long made and they just needed an excuse. Absolutely disgusting.
 
