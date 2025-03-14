Scheme
Red Belt
@red
Amazon rainforest cut down to build highway for COP climate summit
The infrastructure required to host COP30 in Belém is undermining the cause, campaigners say.
Thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest cleared for climate summit highway in Brazil
A BBC report found on Wednesday that tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazonian rainforest are being cleared ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.
Massive stretch of Amazon rainforest destroyed for upcoming COP30 climate summit’s 4-lane highway: ‘This is a loss’
The eight-mile stretch of new highway has gouged a deep gash through a large swath of Amazon rainforest just in time for world leaders to convene to discuss how much they care about the Amazon rain…
You can't make this stuff up. I think we can all agree if this is completely true then it is as equally idiotic as it sounds...