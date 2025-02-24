  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Thoughts on Timothee Chalamet speech about wanting to be one of the greats. (SAG awards)

He wants to be looked at as one of the greats when it's all said and done.

I don't mind the speech, even guys like Michael Jordan said he want to be the greatest.

Just shows how ambitious Timothee is.

At least he's brutally honest about it.

I know people are going to criticize his speech, but I thought he was fine.

 
Of all the current Hollywood young guns him an Butler are at top to be the new Brad n Tom .
 
Good for him but I thought he was awful in the Dune series, not as bad as Zendaya but I really didn't like his performance.
 
You could argue I spose Pitt was in a similar kind of position in the mid 90's when Hollywood viewed him more as a pretty boy but he managed to break out of that although did show a talent for comedy well before.

Those kinds of films as well I tend to have have become rarer in modern Hollywood as well to the degree I think you see a lot of the best performances coming from the arthouse/euro scene,
 
I did not like him in "The King", but he was far from the worst in that garbage pile of a movie. Thought he was good in Dune pt.1, I feared he'd be much worse (I missed pt.2 in theaters and still havent watched it).
If he has such ambitions, good for him, wish him the best, hope he finds good movies to have roles in. The only grudge is he is a youngish looking manlet and it seems he'll look like that till he gets old, not a huge range of roles for him imo. Same shit with Tom Holland, I like Tom but he looks like a teenager.
 
