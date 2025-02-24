Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
He wants to be looked at as one of the greats when it's all said and done.
I don't mind the speech, even guys like Michael Jordan said he want to be the greatest.
Just shows how ambitious Timothee is.
At least he's brutally honest about it.
I know people are going to criticize his speech, but I thought he was fine.
