Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,315
- Reaction score
- 52,534
Brilliant acting by McConaughey.
This scene gave me major chills. Just the whole dialogue and acting to the final crescendo at the end.
I knew TV was in a different level in comparison to films after I saw this.
This scene gave me major chills. Just the whole dialogue and acting to the final crescendo at the end.
I knew TV was in a different level in comparison to films after I saw this.