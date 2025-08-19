The acting is good but there are a few parts of the scene that aren't. The choice of the director to shake the camera in order to show the intensity of the situation is almost always a bad choice in any movie. To me it shows a lack of creativity because it's been so over used. The worst part of this is, that it doesn't do what is intended to do. It doesn't show intensity, because you can't actually tell what is going on when the camera is shaking so much. I vote 7/10. Yes I took three points off just for the camera shaking.