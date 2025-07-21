Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
The concept of Clint Eastwood at a basement party with teenagers is a pretty funny and it's cool to see it play out. There's a good amount of character development and rapport building going on too. I also like how nobody makes it a big deal that he is there. Plus Toad reminds me of a friend I have.