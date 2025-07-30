Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
It's a long scene, more like a compilation of scenes.
But I love this, my favorite scene in the film.
Just love the tension you feel and desperation at times you feel during this scene.
It's brilliant directing and acting by everyone.
Classic scene imo.
