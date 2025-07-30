  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Thoughts on this scene in Carlito's way.

Rate this scene.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
It's a long scene, more like a compilation of scenes.

But I love this, my favorite scene in the film.

Just love the tension you feel and desperation at times you feel during this scene.

It's brilliant directing and acting by everyone.

Classic scene imo.

 
