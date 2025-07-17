Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,883
- Reaction score
- 51,889
When I first watched this years back in 1996, I thought this dude was the next Brando.
He looked like Brando son and his acting was remarkable in this film.
And then he ended up doing plenty of rom-coms and I thought he was wasting his talent.
But he came back with a vengeance with Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective and Interstellar.
Proving he still had the acting chops and wasn't finally wasting it.
Well this scene is perfect example of brilliant acting. He completely gets your attention.
What's your take on this scene?
He looked like Brando son and his acting was remarkable in this film.
And then he ended up doing plenty of rom-coms and I thought he was wasting his talent.
But he came back with a vengeance with Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective and Interstellar.
Proving he still had the acting chops and wasn't finally wasting it.
Well this scene is perfect example of brilliant acting. He completely gets your attention.
What's your take on this scene?