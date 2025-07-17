Movies Thoughts on this scene in A Time to Kill.

Rate the scene.

  • 10 - An absolute masterpiece.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Absolute garbage.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,883
Reaction score
51,889
When I first watched this years back in 1996, I thought this dude was the next Brando.

He looked like Brando son and his acting was remarkable in this film.

And then he ended up doing plenty of rom-coms and I thought he was wasting his talent.

But he came back with a vengeance with Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective and Interstellar.

Proving he still had the acting chops and wasn't finally wasting it.

Well this scene is perfect example of brilliant acting. He completely gets your attention.

What's your take on this scene?

 
It's funny that you use the example "the next Brando" when I firmly believe Marlon Brando is the most overrated actor in history and in a class all his own in that regard.

I have read and watched several accounts of how much of a pompous self righteous asshole Brando was to work with from actors whom I resespect for their professionalism, most recently Christophoer Reeves (old video obviously)


I don't blame Matt one bit for his career choices.
Dude got the bag and the little trophy.
Good for him.
 
I loved this movie but people always loved that scene way more than me. I just thought it was good nothing more or less.

I don't blame Matt for doing rom-coms and I actually like a well done rom-com but his were always just horrible.
 
