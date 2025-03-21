Thoughts on this nutritionists diet rules?

She's hot, and has amazing skin.

I've no idea what's going on with this "dairy" claim and reputation "seed oil" has got.

Bullet points:
- eggs are good, eat plentifully and don't sweat it over cholesterol
- get 1 gram of protein per pound of body mass, important to feel satiated and not overeat
- gut health is the key to overall health
- fasting causes stress, don't overdo it
- fat is important for hormonal balance, and to feel satiated
- oat milk is BS, it's mostly carbs
- dairy is not linked to inflammation
- 80/20 rule, 80% healthy diet, 20% indulge yourself in foods you like
- avoid processed foods, lean and clean sources of meat is good
 
Cliffs?

Not clicking that and getting bombarded with her crap for the next month.
 
Firstly, a nutritionist isn't a dietitian. Just putting that out there. A dietitian is what you find in hospitals.

Bullet points:
- eggs are good, eat plentifully and don't sweat it over cholesterol - iirc it depends on the person. Some people are more susceptible to dietary chol. affecting their blood cholesterol.
- get 1 gram of protein per pound of body mass, important to feel satiated and not overeat - why? Most people don't need this much protein. Are you trying to feel good? Trying to do sports and maintain muscle? Trying to gain muscle? Trying to maintain muscle while cutting? If trying to gain muscle, ok, iirc the research shows having more protein, like 2-3g/kg tends to get better results (in bodybuilders, not normal people), but for the others protein requirements aren't that high.
- gut health is the key to overall health - it's very important. It's thought the rise in non-transmissible diseases in more developed areas is due to the lack of microbiota-accessible carbohydrates in the diet, leading to a decline in gut bacteria diversity. "The" key? Dunno. If you have great gut health but are any one of sleep deprived, sitting for 12 hours per day, get no sunlight, get no social connection, your health will not be good. Even talking diet, you could have a good gut microbiome but not be eating enough and feel like crap.
- fasting causes stress, don't overdo it - dunno. Sounds believable.
- fat is important for hormonal balance, and to feel satiated - yeh
- oat milk is BS - dunno. Tastes more like oat to me.
- diary is not linked to inflammation - dunno. I did look into studies about saturated fat from cheese (since I eat a lot of it. Cheese, not other dairy) and found it's not linked to heart issues, at least on average. That was cheese...iirc other dairy was linked more, but I don't remember. Eg https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8875110/
- 80/20 rule, 80% healthy diet, 20% indulge yourself in foods you like - sounds alright.
- avoid processed foods, lean and clean sources of meat is good - sounds good. What is "processed"? Is bread processed?

I know ppl who eat poorly and have great skin and are good-looking or were when younger. She has some makeup and skincare on too. Her skin's not naturally that dewy.
 
The little advice she actually offers will kill you lol.

A few cliffs here:
  • Dairy consumption up to 3-4 servings is related to a 7% increase in all cause mortality rates. It's also STILL a driver of ApoB concentration in the blood when coupled with high fat diets at the neutral serving dosage (2 servings). So her saying eat loads of eggs, and don't worry about dairy is going to kill you (cancer or heart disease).

  • 80/20 is stupid. If you eat 2000 calories Monday - Friday of healthy food, then "indulge" for the weekend on high calorie treats, cakes cookies, ice cream, pasta and pizza, it's likely that 60%-70% of your total weekly calories will come from junk. Again, this will be terrible for lifetime health outcomes.

  • Total Cholesterol levels regardless of LDL or HDL makeup are one of the greatest predictors for all cause mortality when adjusted for all other contributing consumption factors (fruit, eggs, fish, nuts, tea, etc).

    1742716722876.png
 
Eggs are good for you. Not eating enough fat and cholesterol can mess up your hormones.
 
Surprisingly she's saying correct things. Maybe the curriculum has gotten more up to speed. There was a study that found it takes about 10 years for a university curriculum to reflect new findings in science. All the older nutritionists are full of shit. They have no idea what they're talking about, just repeating the same kind of bullshit you'd hear during the Bush administration.

To trigger muscle protein synthesis, most studies found that you need about 30g of protein. If you're older you need more because your digestion isn't as efficient, aim for ~40g. So if you're eating like 10 meals with 20g of protein each, you're doing it wrong. There was a study where they literally put rats on a protein drip and their muscle protein synthesis was poor. You need a certain amount in one go.

The liver synthesizes cholesterol. If you eat more cholesterol, the liver just synthesizes less. So even if you believe cholesterol is bad (it's not), mainstream science tells you that you don't need to worry about it unless you're eating more cholesterol than the total amount synthesized by your liver in a day. For a man you're looking at about 1000-1500mg. Meaning if you ate that amount, your liver will just synthesize 0mg for the day.

And yeah animal protein has the highest digestibility and uptake of any protein. Meaning your body is easily able to digest it, break it down and take the nutrition from it. They're also more complete proteins in that they contain essential amino acids in the proper ratios. Vegan proteins perform poorly on all 3 factors. In the literature this is called PDCAAS (protein digestibility-corrected amino acid scores) and DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score). DIAAS is newer and more accurate.

Article-3-Table-1-EN-ingredia-300x227.jpg

www.prodiet-fluid.com

How to characterize protein quality? - Prodiet Fluid - the micellar casein dedicated to high protein beverage

Proteins are essential for our body. While being mainly known for their role as fundamental building blocks for muscles, these proteins compose only half of those present in the body. Skins, hair, sinews, some hormones, etc. all of these are composed of proteins. And proteins have many other...
www.prodiet-fluid.com www.prodiet-fluid.com

For example you can see the DIAAS score of pea protein is 65%. You need literally twice as much than if you were eating beef. Vegans are almost always skinny fat or fat fat unless they really go out of their way to compensate for it and eat fart-inducing amounts of vegan protein a day. Some of them do and they have YT channels and all that. The vegans love arguing that it's "possible" by pointing to those extremes. It is, it's just that pretty much no ordinary person ever does it because it's a sucky lifestyle.

Also interestingly the #1 source of protein for Americans is.... wheat, which is trash. I wouldn't be surprised if the average Americans is ravenous as fuck because they're constantly struggling to get enough amino acids to keep their tissues functioning. The body can't synthesize amino acids and it has no reserve of it (the reserve is your muscle mass) so it's in trouble if you don't eat enough.
 
Some good advice. Not sure if one size fits all though. Some people i know do extreme fasting and seem to thrive doing so. For myself, I eat nothing but cow and fast on Wed and Fri. A few people I know have tried it and it didn't work out too well for em but I've found it the best for my health, energy, mentals and what not. Super easy to follow but quite expensive.
 
This dudes eats vegan,



Reputed to be a very accomplished weightlifter with very good physique (not skinny fat etc.)

I understand the "animal protein" versus "plant protein" argument, though I've been working on getting more proteins from plants sources (red lentils, chickpeas, beans etc).

Not least of all cause of the cruelty-to-animals argument, and I'm still a large consumer of dairy (milk, eggs, cheese), it's not clear to me how wise this is.

My oil consumption is mainly extra virigin olive oil, though occasionally use rape seed oil (question mark exists over seed oils) for making mayonnaise, and there's seed oil in humus which I eat a lot of.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Some good advice. Not sure if one size fits all though. Some people i know do extreme fasting and seem to thrive doing so. For myself, I eat nothing but cow and fast on Wed and Fri. A few people I know have tried it and it didn't work out too well for em but I've found it the best for my health, energy, mentals and what not. Super easy to follow but quite expensive.
Click to expand...

Carnivore diet you mean?
 
Slothbroth said:
Yeah, I'm sure it has nothing to do with all that nut and seed oil that's in everything. Animal fats are the real culprit. We should all keep eating those grains.
Click to expand...
What's up with nut and seed oils?

They have a bad reputation but I've yet to read any genuine substantiated research paper (not hearsay or random fear mongering) condemning them unequivocally.
 
Home_Slice said:


She's hot, and has amazing skin.

I've no idea what's going on with this "dairy" claim and reputation "seed oil" has got.

Bullet points:
- eggs are good, eat plentifully and don't sweat it over cholesterol
Click to expand...


Agree, but I don't eat extreme amounts or everyday. But very nutritious and good protein, easy to digest, saturated fat and cholesterol is healthy. Your brain is made of fat mostly and testosterone is made from cholesterol. If you believe that cholesterol is bad ask yourself what fat is in land animals.
Home_Slice said:
- get 1 gram of protein per pound of body mass, important to feel satiated and not overeat
Click to expand...
Yes, high protejn is good. I don't sweat it or count. Just for health you can eat less. 1g is to build muscles. 1 g is fine but less is fine too.

Home_Slice said:
- gut health is the key to overall health
Click to expand...
I don't know but it is important. Serotin is made in the gut, your gut is huge in affecting how you feel.

Home_Slice said:
- fasting causes stress, don't overdo it
Click to expand...

I don't got the food discipline to fast. I don't feel good hungry after training. I can see benefits in moderate fasts.
Yes.
- fat is important for hormonal balance, and to feel satiated
Click to expand...

Yes.
Home_Slice said:
- oat milk is BS, it's mostly carbs
Click to expand...

natural oat milk is water and oats, so it's ok. If anythjng else is in the ingredient list it's trash. Oats are not very special. I love real milk
Probably
- dairy is not linked to inflammation
Click to expand...
Probably

Good standpoint
- 80/20 rule, 80% healthy diet, 20% indulge yourself in foods you like
Click to expand...

Good standpoint
Home_Slice said:
- avoid processed foods, lean and clean sources of meat is good
Click to expand...
Eat single ingredient food items. Buy things that are only 1 ingredient. It's a piece of an animal or a plant. Nothing else. Or milk is an animal "excrete" help me with a word here.

Seperating oil from olives or coconuts is good too. It's like taking a cut of a animal. It's still natural and intact, just seperated.

Corn veggies processed oils are trash.
only cold pressed oils. If you can't fry with them cause of the smoke point then don't. Bake things add oil later. Grill things. Boil things. Saute things - water + oil on low heat. These oils are trash and processed so you can quickly deep fry things with it.
 
I was just thinking, is there any kind of opinion on mayonnaise?

I tried making my own from eggs and olive oil with some rapeseed oil, but I make a bunch and its shelf life isn't that good.

Regular mayo is 75% rapeseed oil, which is a "seed oil", apparently having gotten a terrible reputation, but apparently rapeseed oil is high in omega 3's?
 
Home_Slice said:
This dudes eats vegan,



Reputed to be a very accomplished weightlifter with very good physique (not skinny fat etc.)

I understand the "animal protein" versus "plant protein" argument, though I've been working on getting more proteins from plants sources (red lentils, chickpeas, beans etc).

Not least of all cause of the cruelty-to-animals argument, and I'm still a large consumer of dairy (milk, eggs, cheese), it's not clear to me how wise this is.

My oil consumption is mainly extra virigin olive oil, though occasionally use rape seed oil (question mark exists over seed oils) for making mayonnaise, and there's seed oil in humus which I eat a lot of.
Click to expand...

He didn't build his physique or strength by being a vegan. He ate meat for a good part of his life. He was a meat eater for the bulk of his training career. He is also on a lot of gear.

He did shrink a lot. He wasn't this small last year when he visited Japan.
 
