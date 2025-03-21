Thoughts on this nutritionists diet rules?

How to characterize protein quality? - Prodiet Fluid - the micellar casein dedicated to high protein beverage Proteins are essential for our body. While being mainly known for their role as fundamental building blocks for muscles, these proteins compose only half of those present in the body. Skins, hair, sinews, some hormones, etc. all of these are composed of proteins. And proteins have many other...

Surprisingly she's saying correct things. Maybe the curriculum has gotten more up to speed. There was a study that found it takes about 10 years for a university curriculum to reflect new findings in science. All the older nutritionists are full of shit. They have no idea what they're talking about, just repeating the same kind of bullshit you'd hear during the Bush administration.To trigger muscle protein synthesis, most studies found that you need about 30g of protein. If you're older you need more because your digestion isn't as efficient, aim for ~40g. So if you're eating like 10 meals with 20g of protein each, you're doing it wrong. There was a study where they literally put rats on a protein drip and their muscle protein synthesis was poor. You need a certain amount in one go.The liver synthesizes cholesterol. If you eat more cholesterol, the liver just synthesizes less. So even if you believe cholesterol is bad (it's not), mainstream science tells you that you don't need to worry about it unless you're eating more cholesterol than the total amount synthesized by your liver in a day. For a man you're looking at about 1000-1500mg. Meaning if you ate that amount, your liver will just synthesize 0mg for the day.And yeah animal protein has the highest digestibility and uptake of any protein. Meaning your body is easily able to digest it, break it down and take the nutrition from it. They're also more complete proteins in that they contain essential amino acids in the proper ratios. Vegan proteins perform poorly on all 3 factors. In the literature this is called PDCAAS (protein digestibility-corrected amino acid scores) and DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score). DIAAS is newer and more accurate.For example you can see the DIAAS score of pea protein is 65%. You need literally twice as much than if you were eating beef. Vegans are almost always skinny fat or fat fat unless they really go out of their way to compensate for it and eat fart-inducing amounts of vegan protein a day. Some of them do and they have YT channels and all that. The vegans love arguing that it's "possible" by pointing to those extremes. It is, it's just that pretty much no ordinary person ever does it because it's a sucky lifestyle.Also interestingly the #1 source of protein for Americans is.... wheat, which is trash. I wouldn't be surprised if the average Americans is ravenous as fuck because they're constantly struggling to get enough amino acids to keep their tissues functioning. The body can't synthesize amino acids and it has no reserve of it (the reserve is your muscle mass) so it's in trouble if you don't eat enough.