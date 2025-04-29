Bagwork Thoughts on this 300+ lbs monster striking technique?

Impressive?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Very impressive I must say.

Would love to see him fight.

Btw does anyone know his name? Thanks in advance.

 
That trainer is a terrible human being.

Us average Joe's train so we can beat a much larger individual using skill and technique. When some man mountain juggernaut gains that skill the rest of us mortals are doomed.

I would get KOd by his jab.

BTW: that film is sped up to make him look faster than he is

But I think the whole Spielberg team had to come in to do the special effects on the spin kick because if it isn't CGI and camera tricks then holy fuck.
 
when I saw that I was also like Jesus. But someone on IG comments wrote this guy already competed and also has losses. I mean if it´s speed up it explains a lot. Also gotta consider social media has these big guys posting clips with 5 edits. Wonder why. Like cardio. So if I record myself doing the most explosive 3-5 shots and speed it up, pause recover fully do another 3 shots ect. It can look much better than it is. I mean he is not stupid, if he could he would go on to beat Ricco in Glory and make a milion. But social media has become a bit like the movies. Hence I would like to judge of a full 3 minute round pad work or heavybag without edits. I mean pro UFC fighters look nothing like this guy, speed and power wise. So yeah, it´s a bit tricked.
 
that left hand at 13 seconds after the combo, how does a missed left straight make such a violent sound ? Did they also ad in audio effects LOL.
 
