Thoughts on Sergei Pavlovich’s tweet?

Complete dick move and disrespectful but why do you care about "tweets"?
 
Pavlovich was never that good.

Pavlovich would still most likely beat Ngannou

Stipe is able to plant his back foot for those right hands. They are very powerful punches and Ngannou was indeed staggered from it although only momentarily, baiting Stipe into a check hook. Which is Ngannou best punches by the way: counters off of his back foot. Counters off the back foot...
I’m getting more and more casual, but Moreno be some guy I haven’t heard of is the main event over Ortega vs Yair? Ridiculous. One of the worst cards ever. And yeah Pav isn’t wrong, but as a public figure and fighter I wouldn’t talk down other people, especially when Pav isn’t a spectacular fighter (terrible hype job).
 
It’s an amazing day of fights, let’s focus on that and not some lame ass tweet
 
