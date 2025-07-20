Thoughts on "retirement fights" ?

Rampage_Jackson
im gay
@red
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2006
- Messages
- 9,232
- Reaction score
- 3,796
Its nice to get your send off but this shit was too much. The vibes were off. I don't care for it. If you are going to retire just keep it to yourself and then put the gloves down after the fight.
All respect to Dustin nothing against him personally. It was weird vibes for Anthony Smith on a much smaller scale too. but nothing compared to the over the top suckfest building an entire weak ass PPV in your hometown. Idk felt weird to me.
All respect to Dustin nothing against him personally. It was weird vibes for Anthony Smith on a much smaller scale too. but nothing compared to the over the top suckfest building an entire weak ass PPV in your hometown. Idk felt weird to me.