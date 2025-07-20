  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Thoughts on "retirement fights" ?

R

Rampage_Jackson

im gay
@red
Joined
Oct 22, 2006
Messages
9,232
Reaction score
3,796
Its nice to get your send off but this shit was too much. The vibes were off. I don't care for it. If you are going to retire just keep it to yourself and then put the gloves down after the fight.

All respect to Dustin nothing against him personally. It was weird vibes for Anthony Smith on a much smaller scale too. but nothing compared to the over the top suckfest building an entire weak ass PPV in your hometown. Idk felt weird to me.
 
I viewed it more as the UFC trying to sell PPVs, that card was not PPV worthy.. the UFC was just justifying the awful card.
 
retirement fight shouldn’t equal main event every time …..put an actual title fight in the main event and this wouldn’t be any worse then the other ppv’s
 
Soggust said:
I don't trust MMA retirements
Click to expand...
This too. They are exactly like pro wrestling retirements. If I were an oddsmaker I'd have it 50/50 at best that he stays retired but probably more like 60/40 he'll be back at some point.
 
I actually liked last night's send off. Not always enjoy but cant complain guys dont deserve it (maybe some exceptions).

All i could think of though while it happened was what if Dustin got knocked out, they probably wouldnt have played it ans the editor wouldve been like "i did all that for nothing?" Lol (im sure he's full time so not even a big chunk for the project lol)
 
