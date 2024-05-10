I watched his first ever movie when it first came out, written and directed by UK hip hop artist 'Plan B' in 2012, Ill Manors. A movie about hard drugs and prostitution.A very talented actor, but I thought he'd go no where in acting from such an obscure British movie. He ended up being on Game of Thrones two years later, as Daario Naharis in the third season. However, he was replaced.Since then he's rocked into Hollywood with breakout performances with Midway, the Transporter, Deadpool, Alita, Maleficent, and Rebel Moon.Plan B's tweet and Ed Skrein's reply: