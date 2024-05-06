Thoughts on Myktybek Orolbai?

I'm curious what you guys think about his second performance against Brener (after pretty much a flawless debut against Medic).

He had a really great first round when he dominated with his grappling and strength, but then somehow lost steam. Still won dominantly against a very dangerous opponent, but it was hard to understand his reluctance to strike given that he kept losing some of the later scrambles, and it looked like he could've easily outstrike or even TKO Brener at that point (pretty similar to what Erceg did in the main event, but with lesser consequences).

Where's his ceiling in 155?