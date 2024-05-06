Thoughts on Myktybek Orolbai?

I'm curious what you guys think about his second performance against Brener (after pretty much a flawless debut against Medic).
He had a really great first round when he dominated with his grappling and strength, but then somehow lost steam. Still won dominantly against a very dangerous opponent, but it was hard to understand his reluctance to strike given that he kept losing some of the later scrambles, and it looked like he could've easily outstrike or even TKO Brener at that point (pretty similar to what Erceg did in the main event, but with lesser consequences).
Where's his ceiling in 155?
 
Elves was a dangerous opponent, he did manage well but didnt seem like he is one of the clever guys out there
 
Great cross, but low fight IQ (which is common for team alpha male)
 
He needs to learn English.

There were 2 coaches in his corner barking instructions in English at the same time and he had to wait for the translator to relay it back to him.
The translator gave instructions from coach #2, but not Uriah Faber.
This is very confusing for any fighter.
 
