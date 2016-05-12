Thoughts on mma forums vs reddit

I have browsed mma forums for a long time. Seems they wax and wane with users. Lately I have seen mma forum numbers drop into a deep dark hole. Not just here but other forums as well.



Contrast this with reddit. mma on reddit is exploding. I see threads with 1000's of upvotes. Numerous giveaways and fighters posting actively.



Now dont get me wrong. I hate reddit just as much as the next guy. You can say the same exact thing months apart and depending on the hive mind get downvoted to oblivion or upvoted. There is no reason to it. It's also a echo chamber where people just say what they think the hive mind wants to hear. At least here you get firm but fair opinions on mma. Sometimes it's harsh but at least you know it is a real opinion on mma.



But I have to admit it is sad watching my fav mma forums die while reddit is soaring to new heights. Reddit is great for filtering all the social media stuff but for actually discussing mma I think it's terrible. Plus the stalking on reddit is out of hand. I swear everyone on there operates 10 accounts just to get their point across.



How can the great mma forums rise again against the oppression that is reddit?