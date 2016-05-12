  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Thoughts on mma forums vs reddit

I have browsed mma forums for a long time. Seems they wax and wane with users. Lately I have seen mma forum numbers drop into a deep dark hole. Not just here but other forums as well.

Contrast this with reddit. mma on reddit is exploding. I see threads with 1000's of upvotes. Numerous giveaways and fighters posting actively.

Now dont get me wrong. I hate reddit just as much as the next guy. You can say the same exact thing months apart and depending on the hive mind get downvoted to oblivion or upvoted. There is no reason to it. It's also a echo chamber where people just say what they think the hive mind wants to hear. At least here you get firm but fair opinions on mma. Sometimes it's harsh but at least you know it is a real opinion on mma.

But I have to admit it is sad watching my fav mma forums die while reddit is soaring to new heights. Reddit is great for filtering all the social media stuff but for actually discussing mma I think it's terrible. Plus the stalking on reddit is out of hand. I swear everyone on there operates 10 accounts just to get their point across.

How can the great mma forums rise again against the oppression that is reddit?
 
I use reddit for things like series, games, and others. Only this place for this sport, but at moments, I don't know why I do that.

Today, some made comments about how Reem is not a good striker for not using combinations, that Shogun has better striking than him, that there are better strikers than him in his division.

They made me want to leave.
 
Why you cheating on sherdog bro? We aren't good enough all of a sudden?
 
Are we in need of a Sherdog war wagon? Because that's what it sounds like, and if so I'm 100% in.
 
Reddit is like a gender-neutral restroom. Real men don't tuck or sit down to pee. Be a man. Be a sherdogger.
 
r/MMA is a dumpster fire. Lots of other good subreddits.
 
Can't say I've used Reddit much. Sherdog gets in all the ma discussions I need.

But I've been posting here for the better part of a decade so im stuck in my ways
 
Well sherdog just recycles reddit posts so it's kind of the same.
 
Wadtucket.. Why do you always like every post in the threads you view?

That guy must be easy to please.. I've seen him do this many times
 
your posts make me want you to leave as well johnny
 
If you spent less time on reddit, you would be a black belt by now.
 
>Reddit



Professional casuals in all topics and the Internets designated Copypastas.



14586755672331.jpg
 
