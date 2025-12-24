Social Thoughts on "Heritage" Americans/Canadians?

I recently watched a fascinating segment on the concept of "Heritage Americans" - a term used to to describe people who trace their roots to the founding generations or descend from cultures that are predominantly white and Christian (the "original" settlers of the United States).

In a nutshell, if you weren't white and Christian, you could never truly be American (or Canadian). There was a funny section of the video that described social medias response to Kash Patel when he wished people "Happy Diwali". People told him to go back to India and worship his sand gods, despite the fact that Kash was born and raised in the United States.

I have encountered something similar (although not with a racist intent). When people ask me where I am from, it is never good enough to say "Canada". The follow up question is always "Where are you really from (lineage)?", despite the fact that I was born in Toronto. I am also acutely aware that I will always belong as an "Other" in Canada - I used to do a lot of research in rural northern communities, and I was always viewed differently because of my skin color. Not necessarily in a bad way, but it felt like there was a performative aspect to prove that I was "one of the good ones", because I spoke like them and shared similar values/interests.

I was curious to get people's thoughts on how they feel about the concept of "Heritage American". Is a Buddhist Chinese guy from San Francisco as American as a anglo-white church goer from Nebraska?
 
I'm trying to think of something witty to say, a good retort to the new term for white supremacy and the foundation for the desired establishment of a Christian Caliphate.

But I cant stop laughing.
 
It’s dumb. America is a set of ideas. I don’t care what generation your family line got here so long as you believe in liberal democracy/ our constitution.

I think the term is mostly try to counter those points above.
 
The US is indeed a melting pot, that is our heritage. Come here and stay here legally then add your bit of flaver to the pot. However accept your past culture is just a small part of the pot not the main ingredient. Be an American (USA) first and foremost then you become part of the heritage. If not fuck off and go the hell "home."
 
Was helping my family clean out my grandma's place the other day and my mom had hired a couple guys to haul out her bed and some other stuff. My mom went to shake one of the guy's hands and he said that he doesn't shake women's hands for religious reasons. He said he would only shake his mother's hand. My mom asked where he was from and he said he was born in Canada.

Sorry, but if you do retarded un-Canadian stuff, white Canadians won't consider you legitimately Canadian even if you're born here.
 
It's an incredibly stupid concept advanced by people that hate foreigners and minorities who want unearned privilege over them. Should be ruthlessly rejected by polite society.
Definitely.
 
Keep in-mind that the "Heritage American" mentality is meant to erase indigenous people also, or at least to separate them from Latinos. Lately Latinos and Native Americans have been culminating more and I wonder of this sh*t is meant to counter a tentative movement, because those cultures have never been united. Indigenous people colonized by Spain, and those colonized by other European Countries (primarily England). Latinos ARE Americans, and they cannot be suddenly deemed not "Heritage Americans" because they were colonized and separated by desired borders. I'm saying this because this thread reminded me of a really good flick anyone who thinks brown (or black) people aren't American, and it's based on a true story. The kids in the migrant community that became runners who earned scholarships and accomplished what their parents never could personify "American values". And yet are so often deemed "foreign." The Western States were pretty much all Mexico initially, and we use stupid terms like this to be purposefully exclusionary. And yet there is nothing non-American about these people:



Later in that scene the Coach tries his hand at picking:



I teach kids like this. They hang drywall and come spar afterwords. They pour cement and come to boxing after. They frame houses and come to the gym. Some go to college. Some tale up the family trade. I've seen their Fathers more than I saw my own as a kid. This is the reality of how they're often treated and viewed:



And I'll take any one of them over 10 JD Vances.

 
Well I'm a member of the society of Cincinnati. My grandfather was big on it, I get nothing out of it but pride and family history. You can be proud of your heritage and it doesn't mean others can't be to.
 
r ppl still facing bamboozles from wasp elites
 
Social media sucks though. I used to work on a team that was majority Indian (in the US) and we celebrated Diwali every year. We would even dress in their traditional garb.
 
That's stupid. Good luck getting 1000000 people to agree on what "white" is and "who is white".
 
I'm so sorry on behalf of Europe.

It's literally all our fault.

It's bizarre how white Americans think they're any more "heritage American" than anyone else considering they aren't.

That said, I agree with @oldshadow, if you want to live in America and want to be American, then be American. That doesn't mean look a particular way, it doesn't mean worship a particular God, it doesn't mean read a certain set of books, and the white supremacists who think that should also... as it was so eloquently put... "fuck off".

That goes for all countries, really. Go, and work there and remain a foreigner if you like (but accept you're still a foreigner), or fully assimilate with the locals, be a good person, and enjoy time with your neighbours - that's the only way you can become part of the permanent fabric of society. Don't go somewhere and hate it, don't go somewhere and try to change it, and that goes for western idiots who go abroad and insist everything caters to them. Fuck that.
 
Human beings invent shit constantly
Different gos, mythologies, caste system and the concept of race
Believing in Xenu doesn't not make him real. He's a figment of someones imagination as he looked at data and history . Same with the concept of race
 
All I know is, if you want to be here then you damn well better assimilate into our culture.

208512.gif
 
Is Trump a "heritage American"? His mother was an immigrant and his father's side were relatively recent German immigrants (post Civil War)

Is Obama a "heritage American"? His mother's side traces their American heritage all the way back to English settlers in Plymouth.
 
