Keep in-mind that the "Heritage American" mentality is meant to erase indigenous people also, or at least to separate them from Latinos. Lately Latinos and Native Americans have been culminating more and I wonder of this sh*t is meant to counter a tentative movement, because those cultures have never been united. Indigenous people colonized by Spain, and those colonized by other European Countries (primarily England). Latinos ARE Americans, and they cannot be suddenly deemed not "Heritage Americans" because they were colonized and separated by desired borders. I'm saying this because this thread reminded me of a really good flick anyone who thinks brown (or black) people aren't American, and it's based on a true story. The kids in the migrant community that became runners who earned scholarships and accomplished what their parents never could personify "American values". And yet are so often deemed "foreign." The Western States were pretty much all Mexico initially, and we use stupid terms like this to be purposefully exclusionary. And yet there is nothing non-American about these people:







Later in that scene the Coach tries his hand at picking:







I teach kids like this. They hang drywall and come spar afterwords. They pour cement and come to boxing after. They frame houses and come to the gym. Some go to college. Some tale up the family trade. I've seen their Fathers more than I saw my own as a kid. This is the reality of how they're often treated and viewed:







And I'll take any one of them over 10 JD Vances.



