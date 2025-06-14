Thoughts on Gaethje's Recent Comments....

Recently Justin has been saying he's frustrated about not getting a title shot, because he's 3-1 in his last four fights, and that his loss to Max was basically an "exhibition". He might have even used that word.



This is the first time I've really heard him complain about the UFC and their way of doing things.



I like Justin. He's arguably one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the UFC. This isn't a knock on him at all. He's beaten two top 5 guys in his recent outings (Poirier and Fiziev) and he is certainly deserving of another shot. Maybe more "deserving" than Charles and certainly more deserving than Topuria who's never fought at that weight class.



But I think his position that he's essentially the "rightful #1" is a bit ludicrous.



First of all, there are no "exhibition" fights in the UFC. If you're a professional and take a fight at a designated weight class, and both fighters make weight, it counts.

The fact that Max rarely fights at LW is irrelevant. He beat Justin, and so he's (rightfully so) ahead of him in the rankings. If it was a fluke punch that won Max the fight, then MAYBE you can make the argument that Justin is still more deserving, but Justin got absolutely schooled by Max.

If Max chooses to pursue the LW belt he is ABSOLUTELY more deserving than Justin.



If anything, Max is probably the one who could be complaining here, but he's not the type, and certainly Arman (who is probably the most deserving IF he didn't chicken out) has an argument to get another chance.



This is just my opinion.



I'm curious to hear everyone' elses.