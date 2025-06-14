Thoughts on Gaethje's Recent Comments....

Recently Justin has been saying he's frustrated about not getting a title shot, because he's 3-1 in his last four fights, and that his loss to Max was basically an "exhibition". He might have even used that word.

This is the first time I've really heard him complain about the UFC and their way of doing things.

I like Justin. He's arguably one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the UFC. This isn't a knock on him at all. He's beaten two top 5 guys in his recent outings (Poirier and Fiziev) and he is certainly deserving of another shot. Maybe more "deserving" than Charles and certainly more deserving than Topuria who's never fought at that weight class.

But I think his position that he's essentially the "rightful #1" is a bit ludicrous.

First of all, there are no "exhibition" fights in the UFC. If you're a professional and take a fight at a designated weight class, and both fighters make weight, it counts.
The fact that Max rarely fights at LW is irrelevant. He beat Justin, and so he's (rightfully so) ahead of him in the rankings. If it was a fluke punch that won Max the fight, then MAYBE you can make the argument that Justin is still more deserving, but Justin got absolutely schooled by Max.
If Max chooses to pursue the LW belt he is ABSOLUTELY more deserving than Justin.

If anything, Max is probably the one who could be complaining here, but he's not the type, and certainly Arman (who is probably the most deserving IF he didn't chicken out) has an argument to get another chance.

This is just my opinion.

I'm curious to hear everyone' elses.
 
At the end of the day only he knows what he wants and what he's willing to give up to get it.

If Justin genuinly feels like retiring unless he gets a titleshot, then fuck it - I say try your luck.

I don't believe he deserves one but thats the thing - Justin himself doesn't seem to give a shit. Its either he gets a shot at the title or he calls it a career, UFC can choose.

I honestly don't think he means it in a threatening way. This just might be one of those "I'm willing to put off retirement for one last shot a title. If you don't feel it, all good, I'm out" - situations.

Dude gave us enough highlights and enough wars. He's earned the right to be entitled. Whether it will lead to anything is a different question.
 
Washed and managed by Ali, fuck him.

The CTE fight style is entertaining though.
 
I think it's insanely entitled and I like the guy. He's always been a bit delusional in terms of thinking he deserves a shot every other fight. Like nobody else is out there winning fights except him.

Yes he's exciting but he's already had two shots. There are guys that have done more and never even had one shot at the title. So it's hard to see it as anything but being a selfish diva.
 
He's already got 2 easy title shots, why make his last one harder? Probably his thinking.

These guys all need to retire at LW. No one in UFC history has lost their first two title fights and then won on the third attempt.
 
These guys all need to retire at LW. No one in UFC history has lost their first two title fights and then won on the third attempt.

These guys all need to retire at LW. I've never seen a single fighter lose their first 2 title shots and end up being a good champion.
You used to have to put together undeniable streaks to become champ most of the time. I don't want them just throwing free title shots at guys with name value over and over hoping to get lucky. I want to get back to guys being on crazy streaks challenging for the belt.

GTFO of here with being 2/2 or 3/1 and acting like you're being screwed over.
 
Justin don't deserve no title shot over Charles. Or did you forget Charles beating the piss out of Justin with the easyness?

Honestly I'm tired of Dustin and Justin sitting at the top. They keep fighting the same scrubs without ever having to prove it against legit up and cummers. Plus Justin just got knocked the fuck out by a 145'er, although to be fair to Justin, Max did cheat 2x pretty damn bad by gouging out the eye ballers. Eye pokes are the worst cheat codes anyone can do outside of bring a knife or gun into the cage. Does Max even KO justin with only doing just 1 eye poke? What about if Max only just did none eye pokes, would he even get the KO then?
 
Recently Justin has been saying he's frustrated about not getting a title shot, because he's 3-1 in his last four fights, and that his loss to Max was basically an "exhibition". He might have even used that word.

This is the first time I've really heard him complain about the UFC and their way of doing things.
It's not the first time he's complained. I forget his exact words but he was very upset not being in the vacant title fight of Oliveira-Chandler when he was coming off the Khabib loss


I like Justin. He's arguably one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the UFC. This isn't a knock on him at all. He's beaten two top 5 guys in his recent outings (Poirier and Fiziev)
Fiziev wasn't even top 10 in the most recent outing, he was #11. Hell, the first time they fought 2 years ago, Fiz was #6, so he wasn't top 5 then either, and Fiz only lost a fight and came off a long injury layoff after that, which is why it's so crazy Justin thinks he deserves anything.

487306419_1218214556339526_6446917331891988781_n.jpg

Imagine this single fight win streak banking a title shot.

and he is certainly deserving of another shot. Maybe more "deserving" than Charles and certainly more deserving than Topuria who's never fought at that weight class.
Charles is ahead of him on basically every metric. He's beaten Justin before, Chandler is unfortunately a bigger name than Fiziev, and might not be obviously better but was higher ranked and more active, and Charles is one win off a close title eliminator while Justin is one win off getting flatlined, and like you said, there's no exhibition fights.

He can be upset about Topuria if he likes, but there's no reason Charles shouldn't be ahead of him, but that should make it Charles-Justin, when Charles-Top is an original matchup
 
I don’t know why a guy who’s 1-1 in his last two and is going to retire regardless soon should get a title shot.
 
this is the kind of shit that happens when you don't just keep the division moving and give the shot to the obvious guy. yes, arman is a dickhead. but a lot of these problems go away if everyone stops acting like petty little twats and just let the goddamn fights take place. instead we get every shitbird and their manager calling dibs and so everyone just sits around staring at each other, because the people in charge of the company are asleep at the wheel. yeehaw
 
I mean he's valid in being in the title mix, but being 1-1 & coming off a win over a guy outside of the top ten in the division doesn't really warrant a title shot. I get Gaethje was supposed to fight Hooker instead of Fiziev, but if anyone is to be upset about not getting a title shot right now it should be Arman Tsarukyan.
 
I believe if Topuria doesn't win (in that case, Arman goes next for him) JG will fight Arman for the #1 contender.

If Topuria wins, he's in a weird spot with not that much time left, sadly.

Lol at JG being a diva. He was the #1 contender but got KO'ed at 300 fighting for a belt that has nothing to do, IMHO, with the LW ranking.
 
JG deserves anything he fucking request. He's an angel from the Heavens of Blood. If all these other boring bitches can sit out for years until gifted a shot, then the man with most bonuses in the exciting department can have a title shot. Petition signed.
 
I like the guy, but he's already played "give me title shot or i will never fight" card before. It is becoming boring real quick.
 
