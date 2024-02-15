Thoughts on Dricus vs. Canonier

Private Whatley
I don’t hear anyone discussing this matchup, but it makes all the sense in the world. Provided that Izzy still wants time off and they don’t want to do an immediate Strickland rematch, it’s really a no brainer. Both guys controversially decisioned Sean, beat Brunson in similar fashion, and possess similar attributes. Dricus is more reckless and aggressive, and Jared probably packs a bit more one shot power.
Canonier isn’t a big personality, doesn’t talk trash and is getting there in age so it’s not the sexiest fight from a marketing standpoint. Nonetheless, it’s an intriguing matchup on paper and it makes perfect sense from a rankings standpoint. Thoughts?
