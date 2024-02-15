Thoughts on Dricus vs. Canonier

I don’t hear anyone discussing this matchup, but it makes all the sense in the world. Provided that Izzy still wants time off and they don’t want to do an immediate Strickland rematch, it’s really a no brainer. Both guys controversially decisioned Sean, beat Brunson in similar fashion, and possess similar attributes. Dricus is more reckless and aggressive, and Jared probably packs a bit more one shot power.

Canonier isn’t a big personality, doesn’t talk trash and is getting there in age so it’s not the sexiest fight from a marketing standpoint. Nonetheless, it’s an intriguing matchup on paper and it makes perfect sense from a rankings standpoint. Thoughts?
 
I think you meant "Thoughts On Dricus vs Conor-nier?"
We know its coming, if DDP can hold on to the seat.
 
e93c1152-e990-4387-a394-07b103ffb232_text.gif
 
I would think in the UFC of old when there was smarter match making they would put Izzy vs Sean as a rematch so one of them can have a title shot coming off a win. Izzy fighting DDP or Alex at LHW for a title coming off a loss is heading down the McGregor path IMO.

DDP defends against Cannonier to earn that fight at home in S. Africa. Whether Izzy or Sean win he has a good fight for his hometown.
 
