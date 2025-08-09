Thoughts on Andre Fili?????

Lionheart7167
Fili is an interesting guy.
He's been fighting in the UFC for over a decade, and his longest win streak is 2, alternating win/losses for almost 6 years.
He's never really beaten a top guy in the UFC and the names he has beaten were usually either past their prime (Cub), or guys like Jourdain and Bermudez (fighter's that couldn't get over the hump)
That said, I've enjoyed watching him fight and he's been in some memorable bouts. I always thought if he could put together a better gameplan and had higher fight IQ, he could have been top 10.
Just curious what people's opinions are of him.
