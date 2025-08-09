  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Thoughts on Andre Fili?????

Fili is an interesting guy.

He's been fighting in the UFC for over a decade, and his longest win streak is 2, alternating win/losses for almost 6 years.
He's never really beaten a top guy in the UFC and the names he has beaten were usually either past their prime (Cub), or guys like Jourdain and Bermudez (fighter's that couldn't get over the hump)

That said, I've enjoyed watching him fight and he's been in some memorable bouts. I always thought if he could put together a better gameplan and had higher fight IQ, he could have been top 10.

Just curious what people's opinions are of him.
 
still remember he had been recognized a bigger prospect than Max around the time at their fight.
 
Talented kid who put his points into scrapping instead of fight IQ.

We need mid card bangers too.
 
Exciting scrambles/grappling and he's a fun striker to watch. He's a entertaining fighter that is pretty well rounded when he puts it all together.
 
Just a gatekeeper. I dunno, followed the guy for awhile and he hasn't sunk or swim. I've given up hope on him putting it together. He can put on a fun fight or 2, but I don't see him having a late career surge.
 
I don't think about him at all until I see him in a fight.. Then I think too many tattoos
 
Once a promising prospect but now a solid enough mid-tier fighter. Not everyone gets to be champion...
 
