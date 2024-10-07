(Thought experiment) What would you do if you were an L.A. native and you learned about all the dark magic rituals goin on ? ?

A place like Joshua Tree national park (the mojave desert) and hollywood hills have had a history and current ongoings of dark magic practice (aka "satanism" aka Kabbalah, aka j-ish mysticism) opening up portals, chanting, worshipping demonic entities, summoning vampire motorcycle people and sacrificing unsuspecting future missing persons statistics by the droves etc.
We know the elite and their controllers do this evil shit on their properties, and their underground network of bases, bunkers and tunnels , especially in old cities with an existing network of subterranean infrastructure.

And its come to my attention lately that even the non-elite weirdos are holding their own rituals , and sacrficies, summonings, portal stuff usually disguised as music festivals of all different sizes.

This account of almost sacrifced naive mid 20s Cali guy.

So this has titulated my senses a bit and i want to ask y'all what could be done in theory to derail a (theoretical) desert occultic festival, black magic/satanic/kabbalic gathering . .. this is all just a thought experiment for all you creativity buffs out there
 
I don't think I understand what the hell you are talking about or asking.
 
If I was an LA native, I woulda jumped on a train to get the fuck outta that shithole city the moment I learned to walk and lived life as a toddler hobo instead of staying anywhere below Fresno
 
There's a lot of weirdos out in that area. You start driving on the 10 out toward Coachella and the billboards start getting weirder and weirder the closer you get.
 
Rataria said:
Im asking how you'd handle this. . .
Yes , I'm seeking clarity on what the this is is.

I'm working class dude. I strap up and go to work if any demons show up or someone tries to abduct me I'm going to put a very serious hole in them... otherwise I got work to do and bills to pay.
 
Vampire motorcycle people? Ask if they want to make a band, probably.
 
What do you think they do at the Bohemian Grove?!!

81378753fbe24a3efc92a2b967e55e78--bohemian-grove-the-bohemian.jpg
 
