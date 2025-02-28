  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Though Fiziev beat Gaetjhe 29-28, or at least a draw?

First time I watched it as it happened live I didn't think much of it since there was some people over and I wasn't as dialed into the fight due to some distractions. I remember it being competitive, but the third round visuals with the blood on Fiziev's face made me assume it was the right decision.

Now the fight has been released on you tube and I decided to give it a rewatch.


Round 1

A competitive round, but Fiziev clearly landed more shots and got the better of the exchanges. Easy 10 - 9 Fiziev.


Round 2

Fiziev starts out strong again for the first few minutes, then Justin rakes his fingers across his eye. Fiziev doesn't take much time to recover and wants to keep fighting, but his eye is obviously bothering him a bit as he wipes at it as the fight goes on. The rest of the round is pretty even, but I thought Fiziev got off to a big enough lead through the first two minutes that he should have got that one too. A close 10 - 9 for Fiziev imo, but at worse an even 10-10 round.


Round 3

Another competitive round, Fiziev gets off to a decent start but clearly tapers off as the round goes on and Justin starts to land the jab over and over and bloodies up his other eye, ends the round with a takedown which I guess leaves a good impression by finishing stronger. This is probably the easiest round to score, but clearly nothing close to a 10 - 8, so really the only round Justin won in my opinion. 10 - 9 Justin.


In the end I had it 29 - 28 Fiziev in a fight that was very close, but I couldn't really argue if they scored it a draw, which one judge actually did which is why it was a majority decision.

So yeah, I'm certainly not gonna cry that it was a robbery, I know Justin is a sherbro darling so this take probably wont go over well, but I had Fiziev winning round 1 and probably round 2.

Anyway, really looking forward to the rematch, just hope Rafa is completely recovered from that terrible injury, should be another banger, would love to see a finish this time.

Here is the fight for those who wanna rewatch:

 
No second round was all Gaethje after the first minute (eye poke). I thought it was a clear 29-28 for Justin.
 
Round 2 clear for Justin how I recall it post eye poke of course.

Round 3 super clear cut for Justin.

Will rewatch when I have time. Thanks for sharing link.
 
Gabe said:
No second round was all Gaethje after the first minute (eye poke). I thought it was a clear 29-28 for Justin.
"All" Gaetjhe?

Come on dude, the link to the fight is right above you, we're talking about only 3 1/2 minutes, rewatch it and tell me again it was "all" Gaetjhe.

Fiziev was well ahead before the eye poke, and landed a ton on him even after the eye poke. With about 1:30 left in the round the significant strike numbers pop up and Fiziev is up 38 - 34.
 
Koro_11 said:
"All" Gaetjhe?

Come on dude, the link to the fight is right above you, we're talking about only 3 1/2 minutes, rewatch it and tell me again it was "all" Gaetjhe.

Fiziev was well ahead before the eye poke, and landed a ton on him even after the eye poke. With about 1:30 left in the round the significant strike numbers pop up and Fiziev is up 38 - 34.
Agreed. 👍🏽 I think it was ultimately the power shots landed by Gaethje that secured him the win from the judges.
 
Gabe said:
Agreed. 👍🏽 I think it was ultimately the power shots landed by Gaethje that secured him the win from the judges.
Yeah I agree, he was definitely fresher at the end and the visuals weren't very good for Fiziev with his face bloodied and Justin without a scratch putting a punctuation with the takedown in the last seconds.

I guess it all comes down to how you scored round 2, and it was very close for sure, a 10-10 would have been fair, but again I can't say giving it to Justin was a robbery or anything. It was a very close competitive fight.
 
I remember at the time thinking Fiziev arguably won, but it was close enough to go either way.
 
