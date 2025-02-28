Though Fiziev beat Gaetjhe 29-28, or at least a draw?

First time I watched it as it happened live I didn't think much of it since there was some people over and I wasn't as dialed into the fight due to some distractions. I remember it being competitive, but the third round visuals with the blood on Fiziev's face made me assume it was the right decision.



Now the fight has been released on you tube and I decided to give it a rewatch.





Round 1



A competitive round, but Fiziev clearly landed more shots and got the better of the exchanges. Easy 10 - 9 Fiziev.





Round 2



Fiziev starts out strong again for the first few minutes, then Justin rakes his fingers across his eye. Fiziev doesn't take much time to recover and wants to keep fighting, but his eye is obviously bothering him a bit as he wipes at it as the fight goes on. The rest of the round is pretty even, but I thought Fiziev got off to a big enough lead through the first two minutes that he should have got that one too. A close 10 - 9 for Fiziev imo, but at worse an even 10-10 round.





Round 3



Another competitive round, Fiziev gets off to a decent start but clearly tapers off as the round goes on and Justin starts to land the jab over and over and bloodies up his other eye, ends the round with a takedown which I guess leaves a good impression by finishing stronger. This is probably the easiest round to score, but clearly nothing close to a 10 - 8, so really the only round Justin won in my opinion. 10 - 9 Justin.





In the end I had it 29 - 28 Fiziev in a fight that was very close, but I couldn't really argue if they scored it a draw, which one judge actually did which is why it was a majority decision.



So yeah, I'm certainly not gonna cry that it was a robbery, I know Justin is a sherbro darling so this take probably wont go over well, but I had Fiziev winning round 1 and probably round 2.



Anyway, really looking forward to the rematch, just hope Rafa is completely recovered from that terrible injury, should be another banger, would love to see a finish this time.



Here is the fight for those who wanna rewatch:



