Those who hate Ghandi come hither - a Civilization thread

So, after about seven hundred hours on Civ 5, and an upgraded computer, I am considering Civ 7. Anyone wanna leave their reviews? I haven’t played much of six because of the hate.

If you didn’t like it, why? What do you hope to see in future iterations?

Why are you an asshole, Ghandi?
 
I could never get into the Civilization games or the genre. Not sure what Im supposed to be doing.
 
