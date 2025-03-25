Those who hate Ghandi come hither - a Civilization thread

Mock Artwork
Now is the only thing that’s real.
So, after about seven hundred hours on Civ 5, and an upgraded computer, I am considering Civ 7. Anyone wanna leave their reviews? I haven’t played much of six because of the hate.
If you didn’t like it, why? What do you hope to see in future iterations?
Why are you an asshole, Ghandi?
