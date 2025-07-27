Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Very comfortable pull. Apparently there was a mat on the platform that hindered his usual rolling technique so he changed it during warmups and still hit 505. That's pretty wild.
Also crazy he got here after he took all that time off and focused on boxing and dropped all that weight. But maybe that was just a good thing for him in the long run, be a little bit more healthier for a while before getting back into hardcore deadlifting again.
Btw are there any other videos of the lift? It's like 480p quality or some shit. Production was garbage. Surely some peeps with phones filmed it too at least? Pretty remarkable to only have such shitty footage of a lift of this magnitude.