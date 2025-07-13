Thompson and Landwher

CroCopsLHK
First off incredible card for Nashville from top to bottom. I feel Derrick really cemented the night and the prelims had some great spots. Shoutout to Mike Davis
My two fanboy complaints are: I feel the Landwher fight could've went longer. He was blasted sure but his toughness is one of his greatest attributes. Morgan may have been exhausted if the fight continued. He was losing. Nate got blasted but was chasing a leg. We've seen worse
Was Thompson robbed? I feel he won 2 & 3. Bonfim grappled more and bloodied up his leg with a check. I thought Thompson won though
