Cherry Brigand
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 10,301
- Reaction score
- 24,206
Transgender swimming champion Lia Thomaswill be stripped of University of Pennsylvania swimming titles after the Ivy League school bowed to pressure from the Trump administration.
The university will also issue formal apologies to every biological female competitor who lost out to a transgender competitor following an investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
The probe found UPenn violated Title IX by “allowing a male to compete in female athletic programs and occupy female-only intimate facilities.” -NYPost
--
Another win for Trump. Another win for America.
The university will also issue formal apologies to every biological female competitor who lost out to a transgender competitor following an investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
The probe found UPenn violated Title IX by “allowing a male to compete in female athletic programs and occupy female-only intimate facilities.” -NYPost
--
Another win for Trump. Another win for America.