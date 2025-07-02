Social Thomas Lia to be stripped of all titles

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
10,301
Reaction score
24,206
Transgender swimming champion Lia Thomaswill be stripped of University of Pennsylvania swimming titles after the Ivy League school bowed to pressure from the Trump administration.

The university will also issue formal apologies to every biological female competitor who lost out to a transgender competitor following an investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

The probe found UPenn violated Title IX by “allowing a male to compete in female athletic programs and occupy female-only intimate facilities.” -NYPost

--

Another win for Trump. Another win for America.
 
fuck-em.gif
 
I would’ve thought she’d be hinder by the extra drag from her veiny cock
 
<3>

Penn State staff is trying to save themselves from a massive Title IX lawsuit.

Too late... the damage is done. Sue the fuck out of these freaks.
 
That lady is still a winner for beating all the other ladies
 
Bread and circus.

Doesn't matter if it's the fall of Rome or America, people ate it up nicely and thanked their masters while getting bent over nicely.

Where are the deals since tbe tariffs? Where is that concept of a healthcare plan? What is Linda McMahon up to in her department? Where is Pam Bondi and the epstein files? Is Kash releasing that anticipated surveillance footage they mysteriously found years later?

Who gives a fuck haven't you heard, Lia Thomas is stripped of her titles!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,110
Messages
57,510,189
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top