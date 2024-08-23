This will make Jones fans cry

According to Jones' logic, Stipe had more time to recover. He actually said that.

Also, according to Jones' logic, God punished him for his sins by only giving him daughters and not a son, but there is a fertility clinic that can give you a son. Take that, God!

PS: You can also add Overeem on that list

Fun fact: Ilia Topuria wasn't even in UFC when Stipe won his last fight.
 
Holy shit, are you saying it's been a long time since Stipe fought/won? THIS IS BRAND NEW INFORMATION!

What's up next? A list of fighters who are younger than Stipe?
 
I wonder if Stipe was initially pissed off when they dragged him out the coffin??

"Your fighting for the world title!"

Stipe: I WAS SLEEPING.
 
Holy shit, are you saying it's been a long time since Stipe fought/won? THIS IS BRAND NEW INFORMATION!

What's up next? A list of fighters who are younger than Stipe?
Raul Rosas was only 16yrs old when Stipe won his last fight
 
By Jones logic Randy Couture is a he'll of an opponent! He's been recovering for over a decade. His body is 100% healed and stronger than ever!
 
