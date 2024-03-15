This whole Max vs Justin thing...

Still not sitting right with me ..

WHY ??

This is suicide imo for the man who leaves "No turn unstoned "

You're fucked Max Holloway !! and welcome to you Justins Highlight Reel .. first time we see Max lights out cause Justin is gonna finally crack that chin once and for all


Head to the Casino and put all the gaeCHEESE on Justin !!




Screenshot_20240314_232608_Chrome~2.jpg
 
It's possible that Justin can win, but I think he is very overvalued at the moment. That head kick against Dustin was an unlikely result, more times than not he gets pressured and ate up by Dustin.


Max can win this fight; he just needs to avoid taking a lot of damage early. Justin will wilt from boxing pressure, but you gotta gas him and make him miss first.


Is Max properly bulked and in shape for this fight?
Is he going to at least try to check the low kicks?

If he does that he should be fine. Pour it on when Justin starts to fade, let him miss and stress out. Now if Max fights like an idiot and learned nothing from the Dustin fight, then he's toast. If he fights tactically, this is very winnable.
 
Agreed, Poirier beat Max's brains into a smoothie, the Gaethje fight is going to be the same and look a lot like the Tony Ferguson massacre

Additionally this fight screws up a couple great matchups that could be happening - Max-Topuria and Gaethje-Islam
 
properly bulked ?

if max puts on anymore weight he'll become slower

the only skin Max has in this game is his durability
 
I wouldn't be surprised if Max finds the finish late on Justin. That chubby version of Max is giving people a false sense of security in picking this fight, if Max is in shape Justin has to punish him early or he WILL start to get overwhelmed.


Max took everything Dustin had to offer and was still able to pour in on Dustin and outbox him for portions of the fight. Max just needs to avoid the power early, and he can start to take over.

I'll be placing a lil money on Max, if the odds are disrespectful.
 
One thing I'll say is that Max does look more properly bulked up than Poirier 2
 
