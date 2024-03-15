This whole Max vs Justin thing...

Rank Squatter
Still not sitting right with me ..
WHY ??
This is suicide imo for the man who leaves "No turn unstoned "
You're fucked Max Holloway !! and welcome to you Justins Highlight Reel .. first time we see Max lights out cause Justin is gonna finally crack that chin once and for all
Head to the Casino and put all the gaeCHEESE on Justin !!
