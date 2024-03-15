This whole Max vs Justin thing...

It's possible that Justin can win, but I think he is very overvalued at the moment. That head kick against Dustin was an unlikely result, more times than not he gets pressured and ate up by Dustin.





Max can win this fight; he just needs to avoid taking a lot of damage early. Justin will wilt from boxing pressure, but you gotta gas him and make him miss first.





Is Max properly bulked and in shape for this fight?

Is he going to at least try to check the low kicks?



If he does that he should be fine. Pour it on when Justin starts to fade, let him miss and stress out. Now if Max fights like an idiot and learned nothing from the Dustin fight, then he's toast. If he fights tactically, this is very winnable.