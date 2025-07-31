This Weekend's Apex Fight Night Actually Features Some Nice Booking

UFC on ESPN 71 - Taira vs. Park UFC on ESPN 71 - Taira vs. Park pits Tatsuro Taira vs Undefeated Hyun Sung Peace of Mind Park fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Aug 2, 2025.

First off, the main event has an interesting narrative.highly-rated Asian prospect coming off his first career defeat faces another Asian prospect who has yet to taste defeat. I get why Taira is favoured and it sounds right, but Park ain't no god damn son of a bitch to quote Danzig. He's a finisher with plenty of power on the feet as well as some grappling chops. I think Taira can still swamp Park on the mat, but I don't think this is a gimme at all.Rebecki-Duncan is one of those off-the-wall bookings that kinda... kinda works... Rebecki probably wins, but I like that Duncan's getting this reward for being a fun action fighter who has defied the odds a couple of times already (+245 vs Vucenic, +155 vs Oki). He could yet be a "Problem" - geddit?!Ribovics-Brenner is the kinda fight we can just sit back and enjoy, that's going to be some high level unranked fun, Cornolle is still a potential contender if she can sort her weight bullshit out, and Magny-Zaleski is one we probably should've seen already.Silva-Vallejos gives us another peek at a fighter (Vallejos) who might just do something serious in the UFC, then there's the return of Rinya against a gritty opponent in Fletcher, Rodolfo vs Gore is a fun middleweight bout (Rodolfo fights are usually fun), there's a 13-0 flyweight, and a fight where presumably Bashi gets his first UFC win to open up. If Piera vs Ketlen is a decent level strawweight fight.Sometimes you look at Fight Night cards and just think "meh", but names aside, these fights genuinely look well-matched to me.What say ya, Dawgers?