This was a terrible move for Pereira, he cuts weight from 236 lbs while Jiri cuts weight from 216 lbs.

justmark

May 25, 2024
109
309
He ain't winning this. Personally I'm happy, as now we will get rid of Izzy haters ( the so called "Pereira fans").

Jiri himself has said multiple times that he cuts from 216 lbs and is 214 lbs in cage. Dricus also said that he was shocked when he saw Jiri's weight at the PI and he weighed less than him.
 
HHJ said:
Jiri def looks like he cuts more than 16 lbs
Jiri himself has said multiple times that he cuts from 216 lbs and is 214 lbs in cage. Dricus also said that he was shocked when he saw Jiri's weight at the PI and he weighed less than him.
 
justmark said:
Jiri himself has said multiple times that he cuts from 216 lbs and is 214 lbs in cage. Dricus also said that he was shocked when he saw Jiri's weight at the PI and he weighed less than him.
In April he even said he wants to go down to 185 after capturing the LHW title again.
I think Alex wins again and Jiri goes down and immediately becomes a problem for a ton of middleweights.
 
Poaten is a seasoned pro with a multitude of weight cutting experience spanning kickboxing and MMA

he knows what hes doing and glover will as well.

he will be ready with no issues.
 
Yeah. I could see this being a bad move. He has 2 broken toes, fighting on short notice, has trouble making weight and was on vacation.

The money was probably too much to turn down.
 
ufc must have given him an offer too good to refuse

if he wins this though... i could see dana telling us jon jones was never his friend and booking Alex in a HW title fight.
 
Jiri will have a good run on MW. He is looking for more fights, that's a good option. If there is something to be done, he should do it himself. Dana will not give him something if he stays there while in LW when he only gets 1-2 fight a year.
 
JustBleed69 said:
He slept Jiri the last time with ease & was formerly making 185 lbs.

While belts gonna make white belt threads.

I have yet to see ANYTHING to indicate Alex Pereir needs any sort of coddling or preferential treatment to get in a cage and punch face.

Dude never gets out of shape.

He is the better striker which gives him tools to control the pace.

Jiri has same amount of notice as Alex.
 
Win or lose, both men are warriors. JBG bless.
 
white belt gonna white belt : smug:
 
This is a good match up for him. If it was against a wrestler/grappler no way.. but this is right in his wheelhouse. I think he'll be fine.
 
Lol they both doing it short notice.. Stop trying to make it out that one has the advantage.. the fck kind of loser shit.. They both not going to be 100%
 
I thought Alex's injury was bad enough for him to take a break. This feels like a rush back too soon. That said, I didn't see anything Jiri would bring differently.
 
