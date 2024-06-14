This was a terrible move for Pereira, he cuts weight from 236 lbs while Jiri cuts weight from 216 lbs.

He ain't winning this. Personally I'm happy, as now we will get rid of Izzy haters ( the so called "Pereira fans").
Jiri himself has said multiple times that he cuts from 216 lbs and is 214 lbs in cage. Dricus also said that he was shocked when he saw Jiri's weight at the PI and he weighed less than him.
Jiri himself has said multiple times that he cuts from 216 lbs and is 214 lbs in cage. Dricus also said that he was shocked when he saw Jiri's weight at the PI and he weighed less than him.
Last edited: