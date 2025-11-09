This victory has aged well for Umar.

AMAZINGUFC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 2,869
- Reaction score
- 3,942
umar basically waiting for merab to move up to finally become the champ.
Umar won first three rounds
third round was close. umar gassed and finished weak and since that point merab was just beating him via cardio.Umar won first three rounds
Beard without a mustacheUmar scraped by Bautista. Dude is not that good. He might hold a belt someday but he wont long if he does. He is not that impressive. If he had no beard no one would care
Thats a good point. Sadly it matters a lot around hereBeard without a mustache
He went the distance with those guys and took Philips to a 29-28, Umar KO'd him in R1. Raoni also has Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov on his resume.Why?
I like Raoni, but lately he's just beating low level guys. Garbrant is terrible, Payton could barely grapple, and Quinonez isn't some great win.
Raoni got beat pretty easily by Victor and Phillips.
He's a top 20-25 BW but to consider him an "elite" win as the initial post stated is ludicrous. Song, Yan, O'Malley, & Sandhagen would be/are elite wins.He went the distance with those guys and took Philips to a 29-28, Umar KO'd him in R1. Raoni also has Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov on his resume.
He went the distance with those guys and took Philips to a 29-28, Umar KO'd him in R1. Raoni also has Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov on his resume.