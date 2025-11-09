This victory has aged well for Umar.

Why?

I like Raoni, but lately he's just beating low level guys. Garbrant is terrible, Payton could barely grapple, and Quinonez isn't some great win.

Raoni got beat pretty easily by Victor and Phillips.
 
Whooping Payton really put him on the map, who doesnt like Raoni, 2nd longest win streak, title shot incoming :)
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Umar won first three rounds
third round was close. umar gassed and finished weak and since that point merab was just beating him via cardio.

i wasn't impressed with what i saw against bautista. umar needs to fight more then one or two times a year. it seems like he has stagnated.
 
Umar scraped by Bautista. Dude is not that good. He might hold a belt someday but he wont long if he does. He is not that impressive. If he had no beard no one would care
 
xhaydenx said:
Why?

I like Raoni, but lately he's just beating low level guys. Garbrant is terrible, Payton could barely grapple, and Quinonez isn't some great win.

Raoni got beat pretty easily by Victor and Phillips.
He went the distance with those guys and took Philips to a 29-28, Umar KO'd him in R1. Raoni also has Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov on his resume.
 
Subline said:
He went the distance with those guys and took Philips to a 29-28, Umar KO'd him in R1. Raoni also has Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov on his resume.
He's a top 20-25 BW but to consider him an "elite" win as the initial post stated is ludicrous. Song, Yan, O'Malley, & Sandhagen would be/are elite wins.
 
Subline said:
He went the distance with those guys and took Philips to a 29-28, Umar KO'd him in R1. Raoni also has Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov on his resume.
Yeh, but none of those are some elite wins. Sure, he took Kyler to a dec, but he also clearly lost. Simon isn't some elite fighter either. He's a solid fighter, but still not anywhere near a top fighter. Said is much the same.
 
