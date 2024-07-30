This upcoming fight night is very solid

Man that be nice to watch on a Wednesday night. Fuck we need those back
 
Abu Dhabi fans get treated with more respect than the English fans. The UAE fans get to watch this event at an appropriate time instead of having to stay up all night.
 
Let me help the TS here



BantamweightCory Sandhagenvs.Umar Nurmagomedov[a]
MiddleweightSharabutdin Magomedovvs.Michał Oleksiejczuk
BantamweightMarlon Veravs.Deiveson Figueiredo
WelterweightTony Fergusonvs.Michael Chiesa
Women's StrawweightMackenzie Dernvs.Loopy Godinez
LightweightJoel Álvarezvs.Elves Brener
Light HeavyweightAzamat Murzakanovvs.Alonzo Menifield
LightweightMohammad Yahyavs.Kauê Fernandes
HeavyweightShamil Gazievvs.Don'Tale Mayes
LightweightGuram Kutateladzevs.Jordan Vucenic
Women's StrawweightVictoria Dudakovavs.Sam Hughes
LightweightJai Herbertvs.Rolando Bedoya
MiddleweightSedriques Dumasvs.Denis Tiuliulin
 
Midday? Sheeeit I'll be @ a BBQ chillin and grillin

10:00am start here. I don’t mind that 4, or 5 times a year. But I definitely prefer the usual starting time for PPV main cards. 10:00 pm EST, or 8:00 pm MDT (Where I live now).

Yeah, I like a lot of these fights. Could be choice if the fights deliver.
 
Just enjoy it and soak it in because next week is Spivoc vs Tybura
☠️
 
Dont forget Abu Dhabi are also getting Gane for their next card even though theres literally a card in France a month earlier, and Topuria/Holloway on the same card while the Sphere card sucks.
 
