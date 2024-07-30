This upcoming fight night is very solid

UFC Fight Night | UFC
Don't Miss A Moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024
www.ufc.com
|Bantamweight
|Cory Sandhagen
|vs.
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Middleweight
|Sharabutdin Magomedov
|vs.
|Michał Oleksiejczuk
|Bantamweight
|Marlon Vera
|vs.
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Welterweight
|Tony Ferguson
|vs.
|Michael Chiesa
|Women's Strawweight
|Mackenzie Dern
|vs.
|Loopy Godinez
|Lightweight
|Joel Álvarez
|vs.
|Elves Brener
|Light Heavyweight
|Azamat Murzakanov
|vs.
|Alonzo Menifield
|Lightweight
|Mohammad Yahya
|vs.
|Kauê Fernandes
|Heavyweight
|Shamil Gaziev
|vs.
|Don'Tale Mayes
|Lightweight
|Guram Kutateladze
|vs.
|Jordan Vucenic
|Women's Strawweight
|Victoria Dudakova
|vs.
|Sam Hughes
|Lightweight
|Jai Herbert
|vs.
|Rolando Bedoya
|Middleweight
|Sedriques Dumas
|vs.
|Denis Tiuliulin
Abu Dhabi fans get treated with more respect than the English fans.
10:00am start here. I don’t mind that 4, or 5 times a year. But I definitely prefer the usual starting time for PPV main cards. 10:00 pm EST, or 8:00 pm MDT (Where I live now).Didn’t realize we had a pretty damn hype card coming up. Midday too!
