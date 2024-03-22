This UFC Lawsuit

I've always been of the thought that fighters will never get their due because they are always out for themselves. Not sure if many know the entirety of the case. I'll give the cliff notes. The older fighters bound together stating they wanted to make change against the bad buisness practices the UFC utilized on them by a lawsuit. Many fighters came together but a lot signed a contract halft way through the lawsuit saying they couldn't act as plaintiffs on it. I'm pretty sure they had no clue what they signed obviously. Not sure what the year range was but basically the older fighters were eligible as beneficiaries because they fought in the UFC before they started embedding this clause in their contract. The UFC threw chump change (for the UFC) at the left over older fighters and they folded. I get a lot of them are older and might not have much monetary oppurtunities but the beneficiaries left were based off of career earnings during the early period. So fighters like Jon Fitch who were the higher earners get a better percentage. Keep in mind after the split it would be basically his purse for his biggest UFC payday. All these fighters saying they want to make change took hush money to make none. I feel like some of the media are taking this as a win without knowing the legal system. If they kept going it would have a chance to make change because it would go to court with evidence of contact deals, text messages, etc. But they took the 100k to shut up. Not sure how anyone can ever side for the fighters anymore since the old guard who said they would fight threw down thier shields for this.
 
I will side with the fighters 100% of the time to get fairer contracts, to get paid better, and to receive better benefits.

Why should I give a shit if the organization runs less in the black than it already does? They won't dip into the red, they will always end up on the profitable end. It the degree or amount of profit that irks the fuck out of me. You can't convince me for one second they are running that slim of a profit margin they will go bankrupt and fold if they pay the fighters better. It's all horseshit.

While I am disappointed the lawsuit didn't progress, and yes I firmly believe it was a necessary step to actually bring about real change (and not just UFC propaganda), I understand the complexities of what it was going to take to keep going forward. Enduring another 5-10 years in litigation and trial is a lot to ask anyone to swallow, and most fighters that have exited the UFC aren't sitting on fat bank accounts they can ride out.

One thing is clear... I think guys like Ngannou, Perry, Diaz... fighters who found ways to earn outside of the UFC might have made the right career moves. The fighters need something or someone to advocate for them if they can't do it properly for themselves during negotiations. It was one of the things Ngannou asked for when renegotiating his end with the UFC, and Daddy Dana shot that down too fast. No way he wants to do business with a proper businessman or lawyer, he wants to deal direct with the guys who get punched in the head for a living.
 
Here is the problem in a nutshell:

The only fighters with sufficient power to have a shot at affecting any actual change are the guys who are making big money.

And IF they actually stick their neck out and try to exert the little bit of leverage they have in their BRIEF period in which they have to earn money from this sport, after having clawed their way to the top, they are nearly guaranteed to get screwed over by the UFC and best case get horrible matchmaking and cut at the first possible chance and then their earning window is basically closed.

The MASSES of underpaid fighters have no pull at all because they are replaceable.


Thus far only really Francis has been willing to fight against the UFC machine while he was in his earning prime and already and established 6 figures per fight guy.
 
if they were dumb and vulnerable enough to sign those contracts they were absolutely likely to be manipulated into a hush deal.
 
The messed up thing is that the mob's boxing guys, don king etc get looked at as crooks but they have nothing on the UFC lmao.

The Fertiti Family hustled the fighting game/fighters in a way other mob families could only have dreamed of.
 
