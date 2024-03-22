This UFC Lawsuit

I've always been of the thought that fighters will never get their due because they are always out for themselves. Not sure if many know the entirety of the case. I'll give the cliff notes. The older fighters bound together stating they wanted to make change against the bad buisness practices the UFC utilized on them by a lawsuit. Many fighters came together but a lot signed a contract halft way through the lawsuit saying they couldn't act as plaintiffs on it. I'm pretty sure they had no clue what they signed obviously. Not sure what the year range was but basically the older fighters were eligible as beneficiaries because they fought in the UFC before they started embedding this clause in their contract. The UFC threw chump change (for the UFC) at the left over older fighters and they folded. I get a lot of them are older and might not have much monetary oppurtunities but the beneficiaries left were based off of career earnings during the early period. So fighters like Jon Fitch who were the higher earners get a better percentage. Keep in mind after the split it would be basically his purse for his biggest UFC payday. All these fighters saying they want to make change took hush money to make none. I feel like some of the media are taking this as a win without knowing the legal system. If they kept going it would have a chance to make change because it would go to court with evidence of contact deals, text messages, etc. But they took the 100k to shut up. Not sure how anyone can ever side for the fighters anymore since the old guard who said they would fight threw down thier shields for this.