“My only question is did the CEO of United Healthcare die quickly or over several months waiting to find out if his insurance would cover his treatment for the fatal gunshot wound?”

History may offer an answer.

Robin Hood

What happened in New York was no folk tale; it was stone-cold murder. The shooter isn’t a hero; he’s a killer

By his rendering, social banditry attracted popular attention and support in rural environments where the state was especially weak,



As the Robin Hood lure evolved from its 14th century roots, the masked bandit became a former nobleman who turned traitor to his upbringing and cast his lot with the poor. It’s about affinity and identity, not background.)

Notably, real life social bandits were often extremely violent men. Certainly that was true in the case of Jesse James, the notorious American bank and train robber, and Confederate guerrilla, who became a folk hero after the Civil War. Born in Missouri, James fought for the Confederacy as part of “bushwhacker” units known for their brutal guerrilla tactics, including attacks on Union forces and civilians. Deeply shaped by the racial violence of the era, James’ crimes reflected his resistance to the abolition of slavery and commitment to preserving white supremacy. Despite this, he was romanticized in popular culture as a Robin Hood-like figure. Admirers even wrote a ballad in his honor:

Jesse James was a man



And he killed many men

He robbed the Glendale train

And he took from the richer

And he gave that to the poorer

He’d a hand and a heart and a brain



