Dana White, all I need is $1 million and I'll dedicate 16 hours a day to make this a success please Dana White
I loved chessboxing so more power to you, TS.
Though the appeal of chessboxing is the variety - brutal action vs calculated strategy. In this case, it's calculated strategy vs calculated strategy...
I would actually say chess is less boring than bjj to watch.
like powerslap: evolved. I will watch this showI prefer armwrestling fighting
I always thought the appeal of chessboxing was seeing someone trying to play chess with a concussion.
You could say the same thing about mma, kickboxing, Muay Thai, what ever.Everyone knows that boxing is more entertaining than BJJ, but it gives you brain damage.
Why focus on the brain science of ChessBoxing... why celebrate it- if it gives you brain damage?
You could say the same thing about mma, kickboxing, Muay Thai, what ever.