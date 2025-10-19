  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

BJJ This sport will blow UFC BJJ and slapboxing out of the water

I loved chessboxing so more power to you, TS.
Though the appeal of chessboxing is the variety - brutal action vs calculated strategy. In this case, it's calculated strategy vs calculated strategy... :P
 
Hotora86 said:
Chessboxing is the coated sport. I love boxing AND chess. It's awesome.
 
Everyone knows that boxing is more entertaining than BJJ, but it gives you brain damage.

Why focus on the brain science of ChessBoxing... why celebrate it- if it gives you brain damage?
 
I would actually say chess is less boring than bjj to watch.
 
I prefer armwrestling fighting

625494_v2.gif


625493_v2.gif
 
I always thought the appeal of chessboxing was seeing someone trying to play chess with a concussion.
 
You could say the same thing about mma, kickboxing, Muay Thai, what ever.
 
I'm asking Dana White or some billionaire Sheiksh to give me $1 million for this project.

$100K goes to me and $900K goes to making this an amazing and memorable platform for talented athletes who can grapple and play chess.
 
