This sport is sad…

I guess it’s true for most professional sports, but there’s a more poetic sadness to the decline of fighters especially with how new it is. Seeing the guys we grew up almost idolizing lose their sanity and ability to even speak in some cases is pretty damn tragic.
It’s not even like the boxing “punch drunk” either… it’s different. Drugs definitely play a role, but boxers are partiers too. The jury’s still out on the damage this shit causes and recent events are making it look more severe than we wanna believe.
