Social This Sherbro order over 50 burgers for christmas, is it too much ?

It seems this sherdogger had enjoyed his christmas eve very much !!

Would you be able to eat over 50 burgers in one sitting ?
 
Burgers? No.

Hot and Spicy Mc Chicken? You're damn right.
 
No way i could eat 50. I might crack 10 if i ate fast enough then regret on the toilet.
 
