This rule should be implemented for fighter safety and company integrity

Mr.Maelstrom said: Guys, guys



They already have far better gloves that they refuse to even try using. They let a blatantly fixed fight that meant next to nothing had it been scrapped go ahead after asking the guy if he was in on the fix and he said "No way!"



When asked about how pokes could be prevented or somewhat minimized, Dana's response was "I don't know....who gives a shit?"



You gotta accept that this isn't a serious sport, it's being run by deeply unserious people for a deeply unserious fanbase that steal every event only to wax poetic about "bushido, integrity, etc."



It's all a TV show, occasionally featuring some real fights, some girl fights and a few violent outcomes now and again.

Fact 1 THE UFC doesn’t have better gloves they refuse to use. There are better gloves many believe could fix the issue of eyepokes which the UFC doesn’t not own the rights to use. All this talk about an entirely different situation is you running on an emotional tangent. How about this so you can kinda stick to the subject buddy. This is a rule I suggest for mma championships in general. Not just the UFC. Please stop trying to turn thrreads into a whole bunch of shit not pertaining to the thread because your belief is everything is fake. Why discuss mma intelligengly at all. Let’s just make blanket statements that have nothing to do with what is being discussed. That’s the ticket