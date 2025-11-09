This rule should be implemented for fighter safety and company integrity

Mind Mine
If a champion of a division has a fight stopped due to claim of injury caused by foul this is understandable. If no Dr. can validate the injury this is possible because some injuries aren’t seen by medical professionals. To insure the fighter in that situation who clearly has an injury so complex doctors have no idea the magnitude is safe and the company is safe from deception or accusations, after one month of inability to find the injury the champion should be moved to interim and the division should move on. I would also add the interim champion should only be allowed to fight for the title again after having a chance to fight whomever caused the injury whether that person has lost fights since or not. Fair is fair. Thoughts?