This rule should be implemented for fighter safety and company integrity

If a champion of a division has a fight stopped due to claim of injury caused by foul this is understandable. If no Dr. can validate the injury this is possible because some injuries aren’t seen by medical professionals. To insure the fighter in that situation who clearly has an injury so complex doctors have no idea the magnitude is safe and the company is safe from deception or accusations, after one month of inability to find the injury the champion should be moved to interim and the division should move on. I would also add the interim champion should only be allowed to fight for the title again after having a chance to fight whomever caused the injury whether that person has lost fights since or not. Fair is fair. Thoughts?
 
Tom had one eye on quitting and the other on faking.
 
A little Visine and he should have been ready to bang…

But he took the cheap way out.
 
Guys, guys

They already have far better gloves that they refuse to even try using. They let a blatantly fixed fight that meant next to nothing had it been scrapped go ahead after asking the guy if he was in on the fix and he said "No way!"

When asked about how pokes could be prevented or somewhat minimized, Dana's response was "I don't know....who gives a shit?"

You gotta accept that this isn't a serious sport, it's being run by deeply unserious people for a deeply unserious fanbase that steal every event only to wax poetic about "bushido, integrity, etc."

It's all a TV show, occasionally featuring some real fights, some girl fights and a few violent outcomes now and again.
 
If you would like to discuss Aspinall feel free however my discussion is on the ruleset not the individual
 
Dana insightful as usual…

His education and upbringing always shine through.
 
Yes, he should be stripped if he wont use the aforementioned Visine drops.

Better?
 
Fact 1 THE UFC doesn’t have better gloves they refuse to use. There are better gloves many believe could fix the issue of eyepokes which the UFC doesn’t not own the rights to use. All this talk about an entirely different situation is you running on an emotional tangent. How about this so you can kinda stick to the subject buddy. This is a rule I suggest for mma championships in general. Not just the UFC. Please stop trying to turn thrreads into a whole bunch of shit not pertaining to the thread because your belief is everything is fake. Why discuss mma intelligengly at all. Let’s just make blanket statements that have nothing to do with what is being discussed. That’s the ticket
 
But Joe Rogan says the evolution of MMA will take over soccer….




😂
 
The UFC in popularity just might one day eclipse soccer. Just because you don’t believe in the authenticity of the product doesn’t mean it hasn’t grown from a fringe sport to something huge.
 
I think it's a complex solution that it won't work.

A guy takes a huge finger in the eye, it's pushed inside hard and he claims he can't see correctly and rather they stop the fight. Maybe nothing left a mark except for his eye was red for some minutes. What then? How do you prove he was lying or not?

Same with an illegal knee to the dome. Fighter says he's to rocked to fight on. You can't make him go trough and exam later to prove he was indeed dizzy or whatever.

Just skip the whole "let's look into it" and book a rematch ASAP.

This is so rare is not worth all the discussion.
 
A quick search shows you are a huge Jon Jones fan.

My thoughts are: You are are angry at Tom because of Jones' cowardice.
 
Bingo. It's TV, entertainment. Not a meritocracy just waiting to be noticed
 
I in all the years of this site have never searched someone else’s post history I find it queer and I just don’t want people that do things like that around me. Especially when this isn’t about Jon nor Tom but the rules of the sport .Why don’t you stick to the topic instead of making it about me? Since you cannot do that bitch leave me alone
 
You misread me entirely friend. I never said a fighter couldn’t stop the fight due to injury or anything like that. If a CHAMPION wants out of a fight due to injuries and a doctor cannot validate then perhaps his injuries are so severe he needs time away indefinitely until HE IS READY TO FIGHT. Being as that time is indefinite after a month the champ should be moved to interim
 
Yes, of course. This isnt about Tom or Jon. It's just a random thought that popped into your head.

<YeahOKJen>


It's tough to confront your feelings. Go ahead and have a good cry.
 
What if the fighter had to take a dump really bad so he bailed? What then?

This is just stupid. Champs should lose their belts for inactivity, they can't even make that right. No more interim champs, that sucks as well. If a Champ doesn't fight every 6-9 months he is no longer champ, period.
 
So if a champ wants out of fights and doctors cannot determine his injury how long should the company wait to switch to an interim belt
 
