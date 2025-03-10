  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

This place is cancer post fights.

So everyone who were “fans” of Alex seemed to have followed the belt and became Ank “fans”, do yourself a favour and stay on that side when Alex takes back what’s his. Shertards are fickle as fuck and pure fairweather fans, this flavour of the month isn’t gonna last, acting like Ank dominated bell to bell.

Yes this is dumb, wish Alex took it more serious, looked like he didn’t even train for this fight.

Chama bless.
 
Fair-weather fans are a thing in all sports, but especially in combat sports…

You’re only as good as your last fight, but the problem is that there is usually a lot of time in between fights before a fighter has a chance to bounce back.
 
Today - Pereira was never good. Total can. Got lucky against a terrible division.

Yesterday - Pereira is the greatest fighter of all time and he crushed everybody. Chama.

I’m still a massive Pereira fan and Magomed hater but I’ll give Ank props on his excellent gameplan and performance. I hope someone humbled him soon though, I can’t stand to hear him run his mouth. I’d like him a lot more if he stayed quiet.
 
For some reason, so many people are obsessed with whoever is champion, and whoever has the best record. Even one loss is considered not good enough, even though that's how the majority of people learn their mistakes
 
father time caught up with Poatan. We all knew his time at the top would be short. he was already an older fighter when he entered the ufc
 
I get your point but you seem like a massive glazer.
 
No shit. Lol.

Ankalaev is a good fighter and was a stylistic nightmare for Pereira. Alex showed significant improvement in his grappling defense, which was something that should be lauded at his age and with his background, and lost a close fight.

No, his opposition before tonight weren't bums. No, him having media obligations and fun isn't why he lost. No, he wasn't some UFC cultivated concoction who was protected. No, he didn't decide to not train. He just lost to a guy who implement his gameplan well and beat him.

Pereira is old and has accomplished a ton in such a short period of time, creating many memorable moments for us, while saving multiple cards on short notice. MMA is hard. People lose. Give Ankalaev his props and Alex his flowers. You don't have fucking hate on everyone or look for excuses.

But, it's the Dawg. People aren't pragmatic. They're hot take artists, biased or emotional. Is normal.
 
It's not that bad. The stakes were a bit low. The regular beards that are ride or die for bearded fighters didn't show. Even the dagi haters didn't show.

I will admit I didn't expect Ank to win on the feet. The stalling against the wall killed Alex's momentum and won Ank the fight. It's like the first time I seen Ank apply some ring IQ.
 
If Alex won your ass would've been 235% times more insufferable
 
Welcome to Sherdog.. Is normal
 
It really is.

And I’ll never grasp the concept of “cheering” for a specific fighter because if they win. Supposedly it will piss off more people than not. That some seriously low, and crazy behaviour.
 
Chama chama chama
chama chama chama
chameleon
iu
 
You're mad that people aren't blindly loyal and biased towards a person they don't know?

"wish Alex took it more serious, looked like he didn’t even train for this fight"

These are the words of a fanboy coping with their favorite fighter losing
 
People change their narratives and stances based on the outcome because they want to be smart and right. That why they say winners write the history books.
 
Does Ank have fans?

I don’t think so, probably just some low key gas-lighters
 
