This place is cancer post fights.

So everyone who were “fans” of Alex seemed to have followed the belt and became Ank “fans”, do yourself a favour and stay on that side when Alex takes back what’s his. Shertards are fickle as fuck and pure fairweather fans, this flavour of the month isn’t gonna last, acting like Ank dominated bell to bell.
Yes this is dumb, wish Alex took it more serious, looked like he didn’t even train for this fight.
Chama bless.
