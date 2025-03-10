This place is cancer post fights.

No shit. Lol.



Ankalaev is a good fighter and was a stylistic nightmare for Pereira. Alex showed significant improvement in his grappling defense, which was something that should be lauded at his age and with his background, and lost a close fight.



No, his opposition before tonight weren't bums. No, him having media obligations and fun isn't why he lost. No, he wasn't some UFC cultivated concoction who was protected. No, he didn't decide to not train. He just lost to a guy who implement his gameplan well and beat him.



Pereira is old and has accomplished a ton in such a short period of time, creating many memorable moments for us, while saving multiple cards on short notice. MMA is hard. People lose. Give Ankalaev his props and Alex his flowers. You don't have fucking hate on everyone or look for excuses.



But, it's the Dawg. People aren't pragmatic. They're hot take artists, biased or emotional. Is normal.