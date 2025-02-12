This Place Absolutely Sucks Now

I haven't always felt this way until very recently. The new layout and 2 step verification thing has really left this place a barren wasteland of shite. There are still a few quality posters, but the people I actually liked hearing from and conversating (as Christopher Wallace would say) with are mostly gone. Pretty much all the new posters who aren't banned from 2018 or so on suck balls. Their threads are just pure cringe. I'm not sure this is just me hating on the younger generation or what? I check in periodically, hoping for quality threads that are either thought-provoking or entertaining and I get none of that.



Anyway, with the next generation of Sherdoggers leaving this place a rotting, festering corpse of the place I used to enjoy, the "Sherdog is dying" meme is truly playing out.



Part of me wants to commit E-suicide by posting some epic pr0n, but I'll refrain from doing so because even though this place is rubbish, I'm holding on for tomorrow.



Note: I'm only really talking about The Mayberry, as this is the last bastion of Sherdog that I peruse.



