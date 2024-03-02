Social This Orca/Shark video looks fake. What do you think?

Orca attacking great white shark. Looks fake to me; I mean CGI / A.I. generated

It's an instagram clip



--

Several commenters are saying it is a dolphin which is clearly wrong as dolphins have horizontal tail fins while sharks have vertical. Dolphins don't swing their tails side to side like that because of horizontal tail fins. And dolphin heads are much narrower. Just surprised that people would not know the big difference between dolphins and sharks.
 
Not even the oceans are safe for Whites in South Africa
 
......well one of them is a dolphin (kinda).
 
Orcas are dolphins
 
