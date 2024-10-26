This one f***** hurts man

The Legendary Scarface said:
I got every fight right, except the main event haha.

I would've much rather that I got them all wrong but Max won.

Feed me my damn crow.
Ilia did it. Spectacular.

PAIN
ilia-topuria-ilia.gif
 
I love it. MAx deserves it. beat up a lot of guys. Pointed to the ground vs Justin at the very end when he was at 80% hp and Justin at 30%. Ilia gave Max some nice brain damage. Boom boom. Lay down. Smash.
Max should retired. he is too big for 145. Always the gait at 145 vs Aldo and KO. Now he can´t effectively make weight. Weight bully that noone calls that way cause he´s Max. Anyone who makes weight is ok. However he is drained zobish at 145.
 
Edit:
Is this the greatest consecutive wins in the history of mma?
Told you.
 
Right there with you man. Tough to watch that one.
 
Wow a Max hater. Didn’t know those existed.
 
Am not a hater. Just not bad seeing Ilia do the violence. Got excited about it. Max is a cool guy. But 5´11 foot guy at 145, he was big vs Aldo and young enough to handle the cut.
 
Illa is the ultimate combination of speed and power, He's very well rounded too and took max down like a father putting a toddler to bed.

Illa is special. It's time to recognize that his hands are possibly the best in the entire ufc.
 
Topuria is the truth...
 
Yeah man the Illia fans are going nuts blast fax kudos to the man but just cause max lost one time.via thus way he's done? C'mon lads.
 
