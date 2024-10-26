This one f***** hurts man

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
I got every fight right, except the main event haha.
I would've much rather that I got them all wrong but Max won.
Feed me my damn crow.
Ilia did it. Spectacular.
PAIN
Edit:
Is this the greatest consecutive wins in the history of mma?
