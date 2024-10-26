This one f***** hurts man

I love it. MAx deserves it. beat up a lot of guys. Pointed to the ground vs Justin at the very end when he was at 80% hp and Justin at 30%. Ilia gave Max some nice brain damage. Boom boom. Lay down. Smash.

Max should retired. he is too big for 145. Always the gait at 145 vs Aldo and KO. Now he can´t effectively make weight. Weight bully that noone calls that way cause he´s Max. Anyone who makes weight is ok. However he is drained zobish at 145.