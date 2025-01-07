Social This New Respiratory Virus Going Around

deadshot138

deadshot138

Whatever it is, it's worse than when I had Covid. Coughing, sore throat, gallons of mucus in my sinuses. In the past week, I've coughed so hard I've 1. Vomited

2. Almost shit my pants

3. Got so light headed I almost fell over

4. Almost crashed the car from coughing so hard

Stay healthy, Sherbros. I'm going on day 8 of this shit. The improvements are tiny increments and overall this has sucked major ass. I even got chest x rays to rule out pneumonia.
 
Not asthmatic, not old, not Chinese.
