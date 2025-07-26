  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

This new Chechnyan Islam hits hard as a HW (HYPE TRAIN THREAD!!!!)

No idea how he was making FW. Reminds me of Humble Johnson.
All of his wins ended in the 1st round except for one in the 2nd with mostly KOs.

Those numbers on paper are crazy natural athleticism, even more than Khamzat and Islam combined (am I sherdogging it right yet?)


Oh and I k ow sherdog hasn’t been that gay since Sage retired or even Akiyama, but the dude is also a supermodel appearantly.


This is his UFC debut from last week(dude got chloroform in his knuckles):



But he seems like a very chill and polite young man which MMA fandom hates for some reason, but it’s hard not to root him.

1753527749407.jpeg
 
I'm a fan, hope he does well and goes far. He shows tremendous promise.
 

The Johnny Unitas of MMA <Wink2>
 
