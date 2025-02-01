This MW division is tailor-made for Khamzat

Young Calf Kick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2021
- Messages
- 5,795
- Reaction score
- 20,370
If he's finally going to start getting consistent with at the bare minimum two/three fights a year he mops up everybody in the division.
Dricus is very allround and very strong but I feel like not technical enough to stop the shot and the submission.
Will eat crazy levels of crow if Dricus beats him, but other than him nobody in the division has anything for Khamzat
Dricus is very allround and very strong but I feel like not technical enough to stop the shot and the submission.
Will eat crazy levels of crow if Dricus beats him, but other than him nobody in the division has anything for Khamzat