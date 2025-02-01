This MW division is tailor-made for Khamzat

Young Calf Kick said: If he's finally going to start getting consistent with at the bare minimum two/three fights a year he mops up everybody in the division.



Dricus is very allround and very strong but I feel like not technical enough to stop the shot and the submission.



Will eat crazy levels of crow if Dricus beats him, but other than him nobody in the division has anything for Khamzat

My money's on DDP if he defends against Khamzat.Khamzat, as we know, is a fucking bulldozer in R1 so that's obviously going to be an edgy round for DDP, but after that I can see it being one way traffic to be honest.DDP is so damn strong and quirky that I can't see Khamzat being able to get him out of there in 5 minutes. It's a lot to ask. The pressure really would be on Khamzat to achieve a specific goal in a short space of time, because after that he's getting cooked let's be honest.