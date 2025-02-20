  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Food & Drink This Mcdonalds harassment against me need to stop.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,238
Reaction score
10,428
People here often make remarks about my passion of Mcdonald's here and there.

People need to stop this, i'm going for a mcd's once in a while and that's pretty much it.

I'm not an ADVOCATE of the brand. i just like testing their meal sometime to see new variety they sometime offer.
 
Wow, we had no idea this was bothering you. I'm sure every poster will cease this behavior immediately.

The world works better when everyone changes their behavior to spare a person's feelings.

There's absolutely no reason why anyone should expect anything less.
 
Versez said:
People here often make remarks about my passion of Mcdonald's here and there.

People need to stop this, i'm going for a mcd's once in a while and that's pretty much it.

I'm not an ADVOCATE of the brand. i just like testing their meal sometime to see new variety they sometime offer.
Click to expand...
You sound a little cranky. Go get yourself a happy meal and calm down
 
You need to examine your need to dump out your purse on sherdog.
 
Sounds like that shit you're eating is fucking you up emotionally.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,778
Messages
56,920,748
Members
175,460
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top