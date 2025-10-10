This Izzy video aged very bad lol.

Maybe Chama did receive fellatio in a pub somewhere from a questionable lady. Izzy might be spot on. Joke’s on you TS.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
I think even most Izzy fans respect and like him now that Izzy does.

The Muslim neck beard fans are fuming though. They’re already saying Pereira is ducking Khamzat.
Ducked Khamzat since MW. Anything to avoid having to fight someone who won't play punchy punchy with him unless it's 50 year old Jon
 
chinarice said:
Ducked Khamzat since MW. Anything to avoid having to fight someone who won't play punchy punchy with him unless it's 50 year old Jon
Khamzat wasn’t even active or deserving of a shot when Alex was a MW. Literally nobody talked about that fight either.

You’re only talking about it now because you’re angry Alex beat your neck beard. So instead of moving on and cheering on Anklaev, you’ve abandoned him and created some fan fiction instead.

When Pereira was at MW winning world championships, Khamzat was being paired against Nate Diaz and fighting Kevin Holland. Literally nobody said that shit until the second Ank landed on the canvas. I’d respect you a lot more if you stuck with Anklaev instead of just being a stupid hater.
 
Sherwolf said:
Is this the worst aging video of all time?

I agree that the video aged poorly. That was a great moment for Izzy though. It highlighted his elite striking and fearlessness. Poatan is a monster, and Izzy knowingly went to war against that monster, knowing he had been put down by him two prior times.

Izzy is annoying asf, but he can likely beat anyone in the UFC (maybe even Jon Jones if the latter chooses to engage on the feet)... Unfortunately for Izzy, he can likely be beaten by anyone in the top 5 across all weight classes !
 
