This Izzy video aged very bad lol.

Oh, I was just pre-emptively posting that early, so Izzy fans won't pollute this thread.3-1 Goatan. Chana
I think even most Izzy fans respect and like him now that Izzy does.
Izzy also won 5 of 7 rounds against Pereira in MMA
Izzy's win is the latest so supersedes the rest.3-1 Goatan. Chana
Ducked Khamzat since MW. Anything to avoid having to fight someone who won't play punchy punchy with him unless it's 50 year old Jon
The Muslim neck beard fans are fuming though. They’re already saying Pereira is ducking Khamzat.
Poor chumpa fans will forever cry about izzy knocking their boy dead and sending him to LHW where the competition is easier.
But Izzy lost his last fight so he's obviously a can but Alex won his last so he's the GOAT.
Khamzat wasn't even active or deserving of a shot when Alex was a MW. Literally nobody talked about that fight either.
Remember when Israel went to LHW and got destroyed
Nope but I remember him going to LHW and losing. That'd be like me saying Ank destroyed Pereira in their 1st bout. lolRemember when Israel went to LHW and got destroyed
Is this the worst aging video of all time?