This is why tay tay is boss.

dildos

dildos

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 2, 2011
Messages
41,419
Reaction score
25,642


I’ve never seen another star act like this before.

And you can try and post other stories but Taylor swift is the most dearest.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
No heterosexual man should ever refer to her as tay tay... but yeah, it is good to see when celebs do stuff like that.
 
Contempt said:
No heterosexual man should ever refer to her as tay tay... but yeah, it is good to see when celebs do stuff like that.
Click to expand...
lol okay. Forget the nick name she has for nearly 20 years..

She still did that.
 
dildos said:


I’ve never seen another star act like this before.

And you can try and post other stories but Taylor swift is the most dearest.
Click to expand...

"tay tay"??? Turn in your man-card immediately.
 
Put it in the WR and the comments would have been
"She is just using sick kids to get clout!!!11"
"she is evil!!"

But its really cool to see her take the time to do this.
And always fun to see how people act,
 
dildos said:
lol okay. Forget the nick name she has for nearly 20 years..

She still did that.
Click to expand...

The Rock called her taytay, so he is gay.
I never knew
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Intermission
Relationships I just found out two married people with two kids each are screwing each other at work, how common is that?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
Intermission
Intermission

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,015
Messages
57,445,044
Members
175,717
Latest member
RoccoFallo

Share this page

Back
Top