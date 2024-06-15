  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media This is why people love Nick Diaz : He wanted Alex Pereira for his UFC comeback

DAMN, he needs to say what kind of Ganja he smoked to lose his sanity.
 
He must have a death wish to die doing what he loves like how Ric Flair kept taking wrestling matches in his 70's lol.
 
Thread title sounds like Dana fanboying all over Conor for wanting Khabib…in Russia.

Looks like that quote is from a couple of years ago, before his fight with Lawler. He should be thankful he didn’t get matched with Alex, but if he had, he still probably would’ve complained afterward about how he didn’t understand how the fight even came together and didn’t want to be there in the first place.
 
40 year old Lawler made him literally quit, imagine what Poatan would have done to him.
 
His condition was shocking in his comeback fight. Was that really just from Ronda getting him into drinking? What happened to him?

But at the end of the day I'd watch him fight anybody because he's fearless. I'd need to see him have 1 more awful performance at least before I started to write him off.
 



‘cept instead o joe louis it’s nick : clever:
 
MCarpo said:
Thread title sounds like Dana fanboying all over Conor for wanting Khabib…in Russia.

Looks like that quote is from a couple of years ago, before his fight with Lawler. He should be thankful he didn’t get matched with Alex, but if he had, he still probably would’ve complained afterward about how he didn’t understand how the fight even came together and didn’t want to be there in the first place.
No, it's from march 2023.

 
CombatCyborg said:
His condition was shocking in his comeback fight. Was that really just from Ronda getting him into drinking? What happened to him?

But at the end of the day I'd watch him fight anybody because he's fearless. I'd need to see him have 1 more awful performance at least before I started to write him off.
No one held a gun to his head. He tried it cos he wanted to. Just like anyone else.
 
I believe Nick would fight anyone but even back when he was in his prime he'd get destroyed by both those guys.
 
Imagining Pereira facing off against Nick Diaz is truly a chilling thought.
 
